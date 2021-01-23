Nonprofit_Advisory_Council_Executive_Service_Corps_2021.jpg

Executive Service Corps 2021 Nonprofit Advisory Council

 By Executive Service Corps of Chicago

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ESC Nonprofit Advisory Council provides guidance to ESC on: free professional education and resources ESC should provide to our nonprofit community (execservicecorps.org/training), consultant and executive coach recruitment, screening, and retention practices (execservicecorps.org/join), services ESC should and shouldn't provide (execservicecorps.org/services), quality assurance efforts on ESC's services (execservicecorps.org/feedback), and opportunities for ESC partnerships to better serve our community. Both ESC and our community thank these civic leaders for their service.

Please join us in recognizing the 2021 Nonprofit Advisory Council:
Donald J. Dew, MSW, President & CEO, Habilitative Systems
Dr. Pat W. Mosena, PhD, President & CEO, Options for Youth
Nissa Rhee, MA, Executive Director, Borderless Magazine
Pierre Lockett, Executive Director & Founder, Forward Momentum Chicago
Nancy Sawle Knobloch, Executive Director, Family Service of Lake County
Sejal Shah-Myers, MNA, Executive Director, Springboard Foundation
Emily Raming, Executive Director, TotalLink2 Community
Dan Hostetler, MNM, Executive Director, Above and Beyond Family Recovery Center
Kia S. Smith, MFA, Executive Artistic Director, South Chicago Dance Theatre
Mike Bertrand, LCSW, President and CEO, Lutheran Child and Family Services
Rachelle Jervis, MBA, President and CEO, Executive Service Corps
Kenneth Hobby, MBA, President, Cure SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy)
Annie Palomino, MA, Executive Director, BandWith Chicago
Cathy Russell, Chief Executive Officer, Boys and Girls Club of Elgin
Fernando Diaz, Co-Founder, The Chicago Standard

Media Contact: Stewart Wagner, info@execservicecorps.org, 312-880-7734

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.