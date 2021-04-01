FLEMINGTON, N.J., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) is thrilled to announce our 2021 Call For Speakers. We are looking for knowledgeable women who can effectively and passionately share their subject matter expertise, real-life experiences, tools, and templates with attendees at our 19th Annual Virtual Conference, taking place October 18-21, 2021.
If you are a thought leader interested in engaging with our community, please review the suggested topics for this year's virtual conference. Our theme is "Securing the Digital Ecosystem." Session descriptions are draft outlines that are open to your interpretation and ideas. We value creativity, innovation and encourage audience interaction. Each session should provide take-away tools and solutions for attendees to utilize in their everyday roles and responsibilities. Please note: we are open to original topics for consideration.
"I've been part of the EWF from the very beginning and am honored to be a member of this vibrant, engaged community of professional women," says Diana Kelley, 2021 EWF Conference Chair. "The EWF Annual Conference is a unique opportunity to share and collaborate - we look forward to hearing your voice and learning from your experience this year."
Final panelist submissions are due no later than June 30th, 2021. Acceptance notifications are announced in mid-July 2021. To see the complete list of proposed topic descriptions and the 2021 guidelines for submissions, please visit the EWF Conference page here.
Join Diana Kelley, EWF Conference Chair, and Linda Dolceamore, EWF Director of Leadership Development, for a webinar to learn how to submit for our Call for Speakers on Thursday, May 6th, at 12 pm EST. Register for this webinar to learn the inner workings of our EWF Conference Call for Speakers, how our community drives the content, what to expect this year, and for tips to make your submission stand out. Register here.
2021 Conference Chair and Content Committee Co-chairs:
- Linda Dolceamore, EWF Director of Leadership Development and Leadership Track Chair with the help of a committee
- Diana Kelley, Conference Chair, Co-Founder and CTO of SecurityCurve
- Dr. Galina Datskovsky, Content Committee Co-Chair, CRM, FAI, and internationally recognized entrepreneur
- Nafi Diallo, Content Committee Co-Chair, Security Engineer at AWS Security
- Suzanne Hall, Content Committee Co-Chair, VP, Global CISO, and Head of Infrastructure at Circle K
- Jane Harper, Content Committee Co-Chair, Sr. Director, Information Security Risk Management and Business Engagement at Eli Lilly and Company
- Sandra Lind, Content Committee Co-Chair, Security Program Director at Oracle
- Stacy Mill, Content Committee Co-Chair, Deputy CITO / Chief Technology Officer, State of Kansas
- Jennifer Minella, Content Committee Co-Chair, VP of Engineering & Security at Carolina Advanced Digital, Inc.
- Amy Rambia, Content Committee Co-Chair, Group Product Manager at Slack
About the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy:
Founded in 2002, the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) is the premier member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing women leaders in Cybersecurity, IT Risk Management, Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Privacy. The EWF provides education, access, and opportunities to women at every stage of their career. Most importantly, it is a sisterhood where women are encouraged and supported to be their authentic selves, visualize their highest selves, and believe in themselves. The EWF serves emerging leaders and the most prominent influential women in our field by facilitating virtual and live programs and events throughout the year. Programs include an Annual Conference, Rising Leaders Forum for Millennial and Gen. Z members, Lift mentorship program, regional meetings, leadership development initiatives, and opportunities to network and engage with women globally. For more information, visit http://www.ewf-usa.com.
