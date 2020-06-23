LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Flex Company, creator of the #1 selling alternative period products, today announces its launch into Walgreens stores nationwide, as well as further expansion into Target and CVS, to triple its retail presence since 2019.
Known for its innovative and sustainable menstrual products—the Flex® Disc and Flex® Cup —The Flex Company is focused on delivering life-changing period products to people everywhere. With this retail expansion into major drugstore chains nationwide, the company is significantly increasing access to alternative period products that are better for our health and the environment with offerings that produce 60% less waste than traditional period products.
Launched as a direct-to-consumer company in 2016, Flex first launched in brick and mortar stores in 2019. After a successful test run in select Target and CVS locations, Flex has now expanded into 8,700+ stores nationwide. Not only have Flex products driven sales, they've also successfully brought in new Gen Z and Millennial shoppers looking for alternative period product options, boosting the menstrual care category for both retailers. Now Flex is launching at more top national drug retailers, including Walgreens, bringing the brand to the shelves of more than 25,000 stores nationwide.
Led by founder and CEO Lauren Schulte Wang, Flex has doubled its revenue every year since launch. As of March 2020, The Flex Company leads the alternative period product market, making up over 50% of all units sold in the menstrual cup sub-category (Nielsen Database 52 W/E 3/21/20).
"We know that trying a new period product can be intimidating," said Wang, who started The Flex Company after finding out her use of tampons was contributing to ongoing health problems. "Our customers told us that Target, Walgreens, and CVS were the places where they were most likely to shop for period products. Increasing our availability in retailers furthers our mission to make comfortable periods accessible to all."
Find Flex products on shelves at Target, CVS, Walgreens, and H-E-B nationwide, and at flexfits.com.
ABOUT THE FLEX COMPANY
The Flex Company was founded on the belief that people deserve innovative, sustainable, life-changing period products. After years of disappointment and discomfort trying dozens of products, Lauren Schulte Wang founded Flex to create body-safe, medical grade alternatives that outperform traditional period products. The Flex Disc™ and Flex Cup™ generate 60% less waste and have the capacity of up to three super tampons, all while maintaining the highest level of comfort through inventive engineering and rigorous testing. Flex is sold at over 25,000 stores across the US and is the #1 alternative period product brand in terms of units sold. Committed to making its life-changing products accessible to as many people possible, Flex is available nationwide at Target, CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, H-E-B, and at flexfits.com.
