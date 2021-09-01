LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today marks the opening of the application period for the BOOST Athlete Grant Program from The Foundation for Global Sports Development (GSD). Created to support high-performance athletes in the United States who are poised to compete at the Winter Games, BOOST provides much-needed financial support to athletes whose lives have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many elite level athletes have struggled due to the sudden drop in competitions and sponsorships, and they have had to forgo training to focus on other pressing issues as a result of the pandemic. With BOOST, GSD is supporting athletes and encouraging them to continue training for the Games.
"We launched BOOST in 2020 after witnessing the hardships faced by athletes during COVID-19," said David Ulich, GSD executive board member. "Many athletes had to put their Olympic and Paralympic dreams aside as they experienced family or funding issues. BOOST offered critical relief to these athletes and allowed them to continue pursuing their goals."
Dr. Steven Ungerleider, GSD executive board member, added, "Many promising athletes' aspirations for the Games are in jeopardy because of COVID-19. We aim to support these athletes, so they can refocus on training."
The application round opens today, Sept 1st. Athletes over the age of 18 are eligible to apply. In total, ten athletes will receive one-time grants of $10,000. More details on eligibility and requirements can be found on GSD's website at http://bit.ly/BOOST2021GSD.
Final selections will be guided by an Advisory Board, which includes the following members:
- Reynaldo Brown (Olympian – High Jump)
- Karin Korb (Paralympian – Wheelchair Tennis)
- Gabrielle Sabharwal (Publicist and PR Director)
- Tracy Evans (Olympian -- Freestyle Skier)
- Darrell Ell (Former Competitions and Development Officer for World Curling Federation)
Athletes can learn more about the grant and start their application at https://bit.ly/BOOST2021GSD. Applications must be submitted by midnight PDT on Sept 24, 2021.
About Global Sports Development and Sidewinder Films
The Foundation for Global Sports Development, established in 1996, was born out of a desire to promote and protect the best parts of sport. Guided by its original mission, the foundation delivers and supports initiatives that promote accessible, fair, and abuse-free sport for youth. The foundation achieves this objective through grants, awards, educational projects, and filmmaking. In 2015, the foundation launched its media company, Sidewinder Films, to inspire and educate audiences through films that shed light on the remarkable, untold stories that celebrate the sport of life. Visit http://www.globalsportsdevelopment.org and http://www.sidewinderfilms.org to learn more.
