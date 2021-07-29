FAIRFAX, Va., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Bank" or "Freedom") today announced net income of $2,626,381, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This compares to net income of $2,468,211 or $0.34 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and net income of $1,525,525 or $0.21 per diluted share for the three months ending June 30, 2020. Net income for the first six months of 2021 was $5,094,592 or $0.69 per diluted share compared to net income of $2,375,331 or $0.33 per diluted share for the first six months of 2020. The Bank is also pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved the formation of a new bank holding company, subject to regulatory approval.
Joseph J. Thomas, President and CEO, commented, "I am proud of our team for delivering another quarter of record earnings with diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2021 higher by 71.43% compared to the same period in 2020. In particular, the 22.06% (annualized) organic loan growth (excluding PPP loans) achieved in the second quarter of 2021 is evidence of our momentum as the economy opens up and we return to work in person. The Bank was able to combat the compression in loan yields by continuing to improve our deposit mix, which reduced the cost of funds for the second quarter to 42 basis points. We celebrated Freedom Bank's 20th Anniversary on July 23 and the formation of the new holding company will put the Bank in the best position going forward to respond to evolving market conditions with more capital alternatives and will allow us to take advantage of future opportunities as they arise."
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights include:
- Net income for the second quarter was $2,626,381 or $0.36 per diluted share compared to net income of $2,468,211 or $0.34 per diluted share in the linked quarter and net income of $1,525,525 or $0.21 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The 72.16% increase in net income across calendar quarters was primarily due to an increase in earning assets and an expansion in net interest margin compared to the prior calendar quarter;
- Pre-tax, pre-provision net income increased by 34.16% to $3,431,336 for the second quarter compared to pre-tax, pre-provision net income of $2,557,622 for the same period in 2020;
- Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 1.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 1.26% for the linked quarter and 0.92% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. ROAA for the first six months of 2021 was 1.25% compared to 0.82% for the same period in 2020;
- Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 13.65% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 13.44% for the linked quarter and 9.24% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. ROAE for the first six months of 2021 was 13.55% compared to 7.28% for the same period in 2020;
- Total assets were $837.07 million on June 30, 2021, an increase of $70.02 million or 9.13% from total assets on December 31, 2020;
- Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) increased by $26.16 million or 5.50% during the quarter, while PPP loan balances decreased by $27.0 million on loan forgiveness and mortgage loans held for sale decreased by $22.43 million, on a decline in mortgage activity;
- Cash balances at the Federal Reserve decreased by $27.87 million during the second quarter;
- Total deposits decreased by $5.01 million or by 0.80% in the second quarter and increased by $73.61 million or 13.42% in the first six months of 2021. Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased by $9.42 million from the linked quarter to $226.86 million and represented 36.47% of total deposits on June 30, 2021;
- The net interest margin decreased in the second quarter to 3.38%, lower by 17 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 45 basis points compared to the same period in 2020. Excluding the additional income from forgiveness of PPP loans, the net interest margin would have been 3.13%. The decrease in the net interest margin across linked quarters was primarily due to lower yields on loans and investments, down by 13 basis points and 12 basis points respectively, partially offset by a 9 basis point reduction in funding costs. Loan payoff activity during the second quarter was the primary cause of the decrease in loan yields;
- The cost of funds was 0.42% for the second quarter, lower by 9 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 46 basis points compared to the same period in 2020, as deposit and borrowing costs declined;
- Non-interest income decreased by 25.10% compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to lower mortgage revenue as higher rates caused mortgage activity to slow from the linked quarter;
- Non-interest expense decreased by 13.91% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 4.83% compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease in non-interest expense in linked quarters was primarily due to lower performance related costs: specifically, commissions paid to mortgage loan officers and mortgage settlement costs;
- The Efficiency Ratio was 62.38% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 67.91% for the linked quarter and 67.97% for the same period in 2020;
- Asset quality improved with the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets at 0.11% on June 30, 2021 compared to 0.41% on December 31, 2020;
- As a result of an increase in loans held-for-investment during the quarter and an assessment of the risks in the held-for-investment loan portfolio, the Bank recognized a $191,000 provision for loan losses during the second quarter and the ratio of the allowance for loan and lease losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.96% (or 1.15% excluding PPP loans, which carry a full faith and guarantee of the US Government) compared to 0.92% in the linked quarter (or 1.16% excluding PPP loans);
- The Bank continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 10.56%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.90%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 12.90% and a Total Capital ratio of 13.86%.
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Income
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income increased by 34.16% to $3,431,336 for the second quarter compared to pre-tax, pre-provision net income of $2,557,622 for the same period in 2020;
Reconciliation of Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
For the three
For the three
months ended
months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Net Income
$ 2,626,381
$ 1,525,525
Income Tax Expense
613,955
327,097
Provision
191,000
705,000
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income
$ 3,431,336
$ 2,557,622
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Activity
In the second quarter of 2020, the Bank processed and funded 510 PPP loans (referred to as 2020 PPP loans), with balances of $106.37 million. The interest rate on these 2020 PPP loans was 1% and the term varied from two to five years. The SBA also paid processing fees which were deferred over the term of the loans. The loans were fully guaranteed and could be forgiven in whole or in part by the SBA.
In December of 2020, Congress approved a renewal of the PPP loan program with different rules and requirements for small businesses to receive loans, referred to as Round two PPP loans. These 2021 PPP loans were also fully guaranteed and may be forgiven in whole or in part by the SBA. The interest rate on the loans was 1% and the term was five years. As with 2020 PPP loans, the SBA paid processing fees which are being deferred over the term of the loans. The Bank originated $53.89 million of Round two PPP loans during 2021.
Beginning in January of 2021, the bank began to process loan forgiveness applications from borrowers of 2020 PPP loans. As of June 30, 2021, the SBA had forgiven 354 of these PPP loans with balances of $55.08 million, and the bank had recognized income from acceleration of processing fees of $1.09 million.
Net Interest Income
The Bank recorded net interest income of $6.83 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 2.37% compared to the linked quarter, and 44.72% higher than the same period in 2020. The net interest margin in the second quarter of 2021 was 3.38%, lower by 17 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 45 basis points compared to the same period in 2020. Income from PPP loan forgiveness during the second quarter was $513,543 (from $30.25 million of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA), compared to PPP loan forgiveness income of $576,748 (from $24.83 million of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA) during the first quarter of 2021. Excluding the additional income from forgiveness of PPP loans, the net interest margin in the second quarter would have been 3.13%.
The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the linked quarter:
- While average loan balances and investments increased during the second quarter, the increase in average deposits was far greater and average cash balances surged during the quarter, pressuring yields on average earning assets.
- Yields on average earning assets decreased by 24 basis points to 3.78% compared to 4.02% in the linked quarter, primarily due to lower yields on loans and investment securities.
- Loan yields decreased by 13 basis points to 4.48% from 4.61% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities decreased by 12 basis points to 2.22% from 2.34% in the linked quarter.
- Cost of funds decreased by 9 basis points to 0.42%, from 0.51% in the linked quarter, on continued declines in deposit and borrowing costs.
- Excluding the additional income from PPP loan forgiveness would have reduced the net interest margin by 25 basis points.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $2.29 million for the second quarter, lower by 25.10% compared to the linked quarter and lower by 29.81% compared to the same period in 2020. The decline in non-interest income compared to the previous quarter and calendar quarter was largely due to lower mortgage gain-on-sale and fee revenue, stemming from a decline in mortgage activity.
Total Revenue
Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was less than the linked quarter, primarily due to lower non-interest income, and higher by 14.23% compared to the same period in 2020.
Non-interest Expenses
Non-interest expenses in the second quarter of 2021 decreased by 13.91% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 4.83% compared to the same period in 2020. The decline in non-interest expenses in the second quarter compared to the linked quarter was largely due to lower costs related to mortgage commissions and mortgage settlements.
The Efficiency Ratio was 62.38% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 67.91% for the prior quarter and 67.97% for the same period in 2020.
Income Taxes
The bank's effective tax rate during the quarter was 18.95% compared to an effective tax rate of 21.83% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The lower effective tax rate was largely due to application of tax credits received from an investment in low income housing tax credits. The bank expects to receive additional tax credits from this investment in 2021.
Asset Quality
Non-accrual loans were $879,089 or 0.15% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the second quarter of 2021, compared to $2.48 million or 0.41% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. There were no troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") as of June 30, 2021. On June 30, 2021, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing. There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2021. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, loans that are TDRs but not on non-accrual, and OREO assets) were $879,089 or 0.11% of total assets at June 30, 2021 compared to $2.48 million or 0.28% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.
In 2020, in accordance with the spirit and provisions of the CARES Act, the Bank allowed borrowers who had been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to defer loan payments for six months. All of those borrowers had resumed loan payments and there were no loans on payment deferrals as of June 30, 2021.
Following an assessment of the collectability of the loans held-for-investment at the end of the first quarter, it was determined that a $191,000 provision for loan losses was necessary to account for loan growth and changes to environmental factors. The Bank booked a provision of $64,000 in the first quarter of 2021. The Bank's ALLL ratio was 0.96% of loans held-for-investment (or 1.15% of loans held-for investment excluding PPP loans) as of June 30, 2021 compared to an ALLL ratio of 0.92% at March 31, 2021 (or 1.16% of loans held-for-investment excluding PPP loans).
Total Assets
Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $837.07 million compared to $871.04 million on March 31, 2021. Changes in major asset categories during linked quarters were as follows:
- Cash balances at the Federal Reserve decreased by $27.87 million
- Available for sale investment balances increased by $14.27 million
- PPP loan balances decreased by $27.02 million on loan forgiveness by the SBA
- Other loans held-for investment grew by $26.16 million
- Mortgage loans held-for-sale declined by $22.43 million
Total Liabilities
Total liabilities at June 30, 2021 were $758.07 million compared to total liabilities of $795.41 million on March 31, 2021. Total deposits were $622.10 million compared to total deposits of $627.12 million on March 31, 2021. Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased by $9.42 million during the quarter, and comprised 36.47% of total deposits at the end of the quarter, compared to 35.19% of total deposits on December 31, 2020. Federal Home Loan Bank advances declined by $2.75 million during the quarter, while PPP Liquidity Facility term advances decreased by $24.92 million, in line with PPP loan forgiveness.
Stockholders' Equity and Capital
Stockholders' equity at June 30, 2021 was $78.99 million compared to $75.63 million on March 31, 2021. Additional paid-in capital was $59.46 million on June 30, 2021 compared to $59.35 million on March 31, 2021. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI"), which generally comprises unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities and derivative positions, increased by $623,126 on net unrealized gains during the second quarter of 2021. Total shares issued and outstanding were 7,305,581 on June 30, 2021 compared to 7,307,915 shares on March 31, 2021. The tangible book value of the Bank's common stock at June 30, 2021 was $10.81 per share compared to $10.35 per share on March 31 2021 and $9.33 per share on June 30, 2020.
As of June 30, 2021 of the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized banks. The Bank's capital ratios on June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 were as follows:
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Total Capital Ratio
13.86%
13.84%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.90%
12.88%
Common Equity
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.90%
12.88%
Leverage Ratio
10.56%
10.95%
Bank Holding Company
Applications will be filed with the appropriate regulators and, if approved, the Bank would become a subsidiary of the newly-formed bank holding company to be named Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. The Board of Directors believe that forming a holding company now provides more efficient access to capital markets if the need arises, creates flexibility in the overall capital management for our organization, and broadens the nature of non-bank activities that can be conducted.
Current shareholders of the Bank would become shareholders of the newly-formed bank holding company and current shareholders will have the same rights and ownership percentage in the new holding company as they presently have in the bank. The Bank's Board of Directors believes this new corporate structure will provide added financial and operational flexibility for the Bank at a time when the Board is focused on continued growth and expansion of the Bank.
The holding company formation will not impact the Bank's operations; the Bank will continue to provide its full range of financial services comprised of retail banking, commercial banking, and mortgage products. The Bank's headquarters will remain in Fairfax, VA as will the newly-formed holding company.
About Freedom Bank
Freedom Bank is a community-oriented bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. Freedom Bank also has a mortgage division headquartered in Chantilly. For information about Freedom Bank's deposit and loan services, visit the Bank's website at www.freedom.bank.
THE FREEDOM BANK OF VIRGINIA
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
ASSETS
Cash and Due from Banks
$ 2,445,822
$ 2,070,355
$ 1,792,660
Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks
47,583,608
75,456,515
25,543,295
Securities Available-for-Sale
113,476,021
99,205,646
97,188,125
Securities Held-to-Maturity
16,071,231
16,102,737
16,132,367
Restricted Stock Investments
3,135,150
3,243,650
3,607,800
Loans Held for Sale
25,035,561
47,468,542
45,047,711
PPP Loans Held for Investment
96,521,227
123,536,745
101,215,376
Other Loans Held for Investment
501,568,684
475,410,582
449,211,475
Allowance for Loan Losses
(5,765,021)
(5,534,832)
(5,454,925)
Net Loans
592,324,890
593,412,495
544,971,926
Bank Premises and Equipment, net
1,221,283
1,249,420
1,298,409
Accrued Interest Receivable
2,650,012
2,762,987
2,868,868
Deferred Tax Asset
1,094,904
949,565
1,154,078
Bank-Owned Life Insurance
20,037,218
17,161,100
17,035,214
Right of Use Asset, net
3,180,647
3,421,073
3,258,817
Other Assets
8,814,083
8,540,665
7,145,687
Total Assets
837,070,430
871,044,750
767,044,957
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Demand Deposits
Non-interest Bearing
$ 226,861,750
$ 217,441,663
$ 192,987,984
Interest Bearing
190,881,615
206,798,973
176,424,255
Savings Deposits
4,376,920
3,864,523
2,962,303
Time Deposits
199,982,659
199,011,687
176,114,292
Total Deposits
622,102,944
627,116,846
548,488,834
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
24,178,571
26,928,571
30,071,429
PPP Liquidity Facility Advances
98,138,367
123,053,517
101,951,020
Accrued Interest Payable
377,023
432,554
480,816
Lease Liability
3,284,393
3,512,888
3,347,075
Other Liabilities
9,992,518
14,365,904
9,247,507
Total Liabilities
758,073,816
795,410,280
693,586,681
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized;
0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021
and December 31, 2020
-
-
-
Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:
23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.
Voting Common Stock:
6,632,581, 6,634,915 and 6,610,647 Shares Issued and Outstanding
at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively
(Includes 95,471, 97,805 and 100,002 Unvested Shares at June 30, 2021,
March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)
65,371
65,371
65,106
Non-Voting Common Stock:
673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding June 30, 2021,
March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
6,730
6,730
6,730
Additional Paid-in Capital
59,464,489
59,351,852
59,223,538
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net
1,543,183
920,057
1,340,654
Retained Earnings
17,916,841
15,290,459
12,822,248
Total Stockholders' Equity
78,996,614
75,634,469
73,458,276
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
837,070,430
871,044,750
767,044,957
THE FREEDOM BANK OF VIRGINIA
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
For the three
For the three
For the six
For the six
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 6,951,964
$ 5,508,680
$ 13,864,350
$ 10,544,324
Interest on Investment Securities
655,996
500,293
1,292,738
858,235
Interest on Deposits with Other Banks
15,170
13,001
24,002
91,239
Total Interest Income
7,623,130
6,021,974
15,181,090
11,493,798
Interest Expense
Interest on Deposits
582,997
1,095,532
1,258,821
2,491,491
Interest on Borrowings
212,703
208,765
425,626
366,284
Total Interest Expense
795,700
1,304,297
1,684,447
2,857,775
Net Interest Income
6,827,430
4,717,677
13,496,643
8,636,023
Provision for Loan Losses
(191,000)
(705,000)
(255,000)
(1,254,000)
Net Interest Income After
Provision for Loan Losses
6,636,430
4,012,677
13,241,643
7,382,023
Non-Interest Income
Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue
2,022,153
2,805,338
4,834,339
4,923,204
Service Charges and Other Income
100,153
34,155
158,855
73,230
Gain on Sale of Securities
1,726
-
14,610
25,608
Servicing Income
42,847
-
94,490
-
Swap Fee Income
-
299,762
-
387,262
Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-
owned Life Insurance
126,117
127,496
252,003
229,494
Total Non-interest Income
2,292,996
3,266,751
5,354,297
5,638,798
Non-Interest Expenses
Officer and Employee Compensation
and Benefits
3,760,697
3,488,369
8,422,931
6,689,090
Occupancy Expense
306,521
300,634
596,910
593,428
Equipment and Depreciation Expense
159,420
147,910
315,336
331,932
Insurance Expense
65,356
51,263
122,412
103,597
Professional Fees
359,159
325,545
650,593
606,941
Data and Item Processing
311,000
285,942
578,783
460,076
Advertising
82,605
36,732
155,683
95,535
Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees
192,508
178,812
377,937
354,682
Mortgage Fees and Settlements
274,231
454,866
737,651
676,240
Other Operating Expense
177,593
156,733
338,954
305,223
Total Non-interest Expenses
5,689,090
5,426,806
12,297,190
10,216,744
Income Before Income Taxes
3,240,336
1,852,622
6,298,750
2,804,077
Income Tax Expense
613,955
327,097
1,204,158
428,746
Net Income
$ 2,626,381
$ 1,525,525
$ 5,094,592
$ 2,375,331
Earnings per Common Share - Basic
$ 0.36
$ 0.21
$ 0.70
$ 0.33
Earnings per Common Share - Diluted
$ 0.36
$ 0.21
$ 0.69
$ 0.33
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Basic
7,306,710
7,238,751
7,300,953
7,233,136
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Diluted
7,354,389
7,267,773
7,344,697
7,294,600
THE FREEDOM BANK OF VIRGINIA
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the three
For the three
For the three
For the three
For the three
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 6,951,964
$ 6,912,386
$ 5,931,405
$ 5,657,929
$ 5,508,680
Interest on Investment Securities
655,996
636,742
630,449
799,976
500,293
Interest on Deposits with Other Banks
15,170
8,831
10,083
8,236
13,001
Total Interest Income
7,623,130
7,557,959
6,571,937
6,466,141
6,021,974
Interest Expense
Interest on Deposits
582,997
675,824
827,780
919,326
1,095,532
Interest on Borrowings
212,703
212,923
226,724
231,700
208,765
Total Interest Expense
795,700
888,747
1,054,504
1,151,026
1,304,297
Net Interest Income
6,827,430
6,669,212
5,517,433
5,315,115
4,717,677
Provision for Loan Losses
(191,000)
(64,000)
(238,000)
-
(705,000)
Net Interest Income after
Provision for Loan Losses
6,636,430
6,605,212
5,279,433
5,315,115
4,012,677
Non-Interest Income
Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue
2,022,153
2,822,186
4,283,961
4,742,574
2,805,338
Service Charges and Other Income
100,153
48,702
30,535
14,802
34,155
Gains on Sale of Securities
1,726
12,885
3,921
17,174
-
Servicing Income
42,847
51,643
-
-
-
Swap Fee Income
-
-
270,450
-
299,762
Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-
owned Life Insurance
126,117
125,886
132,555
277,164
127,496
Total Non-interest Income
2,292,996
3,061,302
4,721,422
5,051,714
3,266,751
Revenue
$ 9,120,426
$ 9,730,514
$ 10,238,855
$ 10,366,829
$ 7,984,428
Non-Interest Expenses
Officer and Employee Compensation
and Benefits
3,760,697
4,662,235
4,479,310
5,065,021
3,488,369
Occupancy Expense
306,521
290,389
294,600
306,291
300,634
Equipment and Depreciation Expense
159,420
155,916
227,758
175,684
147,910
Insurance Expense
65,356
57,056
49,008
43,836
51,263
Professional Fees
359,159
291,434
417,497
274,505
325,545
Data and Item Processing
311,000
267,783
322,373
230,152
285,942
Advertising
82,605
73,078
83,559
99,508
36,732
Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees
192,508
185,429
185,379
185,404
178,812
Mortgage Fees and Settlements
274,231
463,419
675,218
600,592
454,866
Other Operating Expense
177,593
161,361
178,287
194,777
156,733
Total Non-interest Expenses
5,689,090
6,608,100
6,912,989
7,175,770
5,426,806
Income before Income Taxes
3,240,336
3,058,414
3,087,866
3,191,059
1,852,622
Income Tax Expense
613,955
590,203
674,091
615,689
327,097
Net Income
$ 2,626,381
$ 2,468,211
$ 2,413,775
$ 2,575,370
$ 1,525,525
Earnings per Common Share - Basic
$ 0.36
$ 0.34
$ 0.33
$ 0.36
$ 0.21
Earnings per Common Share - Diluted
$ 0.36
$ 0.34
$ 0.33
$ 0.35
$ 0.21
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Basic
7,306,710
7,295,190
7,252,552
7,234,294
7,238,751
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Diluted
7,354,389
7,334,463
7,312,247
7,277,112
7,267,773
Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield
Assets
Cash
$ 64,848,200
$ 15,170
0.09%
$ 42,563,835
$ 8,831
0.08%
Investments (Tax Exempt)
23,292,663
223,691
24,057,819
152,583
Investments (Taxable)
103,971,494
479,280
91,675,593
516,202
Total Investments
127,264,157
702,971
2.22%
115,733,412
668,785
2.34%
Total Loans
622,826,541
$ 6,951,964
4.48%
607,880,043
$ 6,912,386
4.61%
Earning Assets
814,938,898
7,670,105
3.78%
766,177,290
7,590,002
4.02%
Assets
$ 846,402,419
$ 794,829,492
Liabilities
Interest Checking
$ 34,272,772
10,907
0.13%
$ 32,270,173
15,629
0.20%
Money Market
164,337,737
63,989
0.16%
148,969,677
62,497
0.17%
Savings
4,195,416
1,078
0.10%
3,301,845
814
0.10%
Time Deposits
197,180,571
507,023
1.03%
172,994,520
596,885
1.40%
Interest Bearing Deposits
399,986,496
582,997
0.58%
357,536,215
675,825
0.77%
Borrowings
$ 138,398,143
212,703
0.62%
$ 134,120,845
212,923
0.64%
Interest Bearing Liabilities
538,384,639
795,700
0.59%
491,657,060
888,748
0.73%
Non Interest Bearing Deposits
$ 217,927,934
$ 215,148,589
Cost of Funds
0.42%
0.51%
Net Interest Margin1
$ 6,874,405
3.38%
$ 6,701,254
3.55%
Shareholders Equity
$ 77,178,196
$ 74,480,607
1Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets
Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
Income /
June 30, 2020
Income /
June 30, 2021
Income /
June 30, 2020
Income /
Average Balance
Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Expense
Yield
Assets
Cash
$ 64,848,200
$ 15,170
0.09%
$ 59,558,556
$ 13,001
0.09%
$ 53,767,576
$ 24,002
0.09%
$ 42,238,834
$ 91,238
0.43%
Investments (Tax Exempt)
23,292,663
223,691
5,953,752
48,657
23,673,128
451,599
5,247,401
87,069
Investments (Taxable)
103,971,494
479,280
65,890,906
399,846
97,857,510
935,975
58,796,151
789,451
Total Investments
127,264,157
702,971
2.22%
71,844,658
448,503
2.51%
121,530,638
1,387,574
2.30%
64,043,552
876,520
2.75%
Total Loans
622,826,541
6,951,964
4.48%
510,763,192
5,521,293
4.35%
615,394,581
13,864,350
4.54%
457,790,870
10,569,579
4.64%
Earning Assets
814,938,898
7,670,105
3.78%
642,166,406
5,982,797
3.75%
790,692,795
15,275,926
3.90%
564,073,256
11,537,337
4.11%
Assets
$ 846,402,419
$ 665,767,229
$ 820,758,422
$ 585,307,453
Liabilities
Interest Checking
$ 34,272,772
10,907
0.13%
$ 23,143,536
13,029
0.23%
$ 29,739,959
$ 26,536
0.18%
$ 22,817,658
30,066
0.26%
Money Market
164,337,737
63,989
0.16%
129,569,263
139,111
0.43%
155,132,593
126,485
0.16%
113,649,817
419,559
0.74%
Savings
4,195,416
1,078
0.10%
2,533,676
703
0.11%
3,751,099
1,892
0.10%
2,457,956
1,802
0.15%
Time Deposits
197,180,571
507,023
1.03%
183,220,441
942,690
2.07%
185,927,578
1,103,908
1.20%
189,372,476
2,040,065
2.17%
Interest Bearing Deposits
399,986,496
582,997
0.58%
338,466,916
1,095,533
1.30%
374,551,229
1,258,821
0.68%
328,297,907
2,491,492
1.53%
Borrowings
138,398,143
212,703
0.62%
110,132,851
208,765
0.76%
136,271,310
425,626
0.63%
75,104,477
366,284
0.98%
Interest Bearing Liabilities
538,384,639
795,700
0.59%
448,599,767
1,304,298
1.17%
510,822,539
1,684,447
0.66%
403,402,384
2,857,776
1.42%
Non Interest Bearing Deposits
$ 217,927,934
$ 145,370,721
$ 216,545,940
$ 110,990,006
Cost of Funds
0.42%
0.88%
0.47%
1.12%
Net Interest Margin1
$ 6,874,405
3.38%
$ 4,678,499
2.93%
$ 13,591,479
3.47%
$ 8,679,562
3.09%
Shareholders Equity
$ 77,178,196
$ 66,403,194
$ 75,836,853
$ 65,635,866
ROAA
1.24%
0.92%
1.25%
0.82%
ROAE
13.65%
9.24%
13.55%
7.28%
1Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets
Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:
(Unaudited)
Balance Sheet Ratios
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Loans held-for-investmenI to Deposits
96.14%
95.51%
100.35%
94.34%
105.31%
Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)
Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
1.24%
1.26%
1.28%
1.45%
0.92%
Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
13.65%
13.44%
13.43%
14.89%
9.24%
Efficiency Ratio
62.38%
67.91%
67.52%
69.22%
67.97%
Net Interest Margin1
3.38%
3.55%
3.06%
3.13%
2.93%
Yield on Average Earning Assets
3.78%
4.02%
3.64%
3.81%
3.75%
Yield on Securities
2.22%
2.34%
2.30%
3.32%
2.51%
Yield on Loans
4.48%
4.61%
4.14%
4.10%
4.35%
Cost of Funds
0.42%
0.51%
0.63%
0.73%
0.88%
Noninterest income to Total Revenue
25.14%
31.46%
46.11%
48.73%
40.91%
Per Share Data
Tangible Book Value
$10.81
$10.35
$10.09
$9.75
$9.33
Share Price Data
Closing Price
$11.98
$10.90
$9.10
$7.20
$7.50
Book Value Multiple
111%
105%
90%
74%
80%
Common Stock Data
Outstanding Shares at End of Period
7,305,581
7,307,915
7,283,647
7,233,751
7,238,751
Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic
7,306,710
7,295,190
7,252,552
7,234,294
7,238,751
Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted
7,354,389
7,334,463
7,312,247
7,277,112
7,267,773
Capital Ratios
Tier 1 Leverage ratio
10.56%
10.95%
11.20%
11.57%
11.23%
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio
12.90%
12.88%
13.21%
14.10%
13.90%
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio
12.90%
12.88%
13.21%
14.10%
13.90%
Total Risk Based Capital ratio
13.86%
13.84%
14.21%
15.17%
14.99%
Credit Quality
Net Charge-offs to Average Loans
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.02%
Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment
0.15%
0.41%
0.58%
1.06%
0.77%
Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
0.11%
0.28%
0.41%
0.49%
0.57%
Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment
0.15%
0.41%
0.58%
0.76%
0.76%
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses
$191,000
$64,000
$238,000
$0
$705,000
Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to loans held-for-investment
0.96%
0.92%
0.99%
1.04%
1.02%
Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans)
1.15%
1.16%
1.21%
1.32%
1.28%
1Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets
