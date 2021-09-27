LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With 290 million smartphones and rising, the United States needs to enact a strategic roadmap to outline the adoption of new technology and infrastructure needed to support the next generation's appetite for smartphones. Last week, Dogtown CEO, Marc Fischer attended mini-APPCon 2021 - Broadband and infrastructure, where US representatives and industry leaders gathered to address the future of broadband, infrastructure development, and the strategic implementation of future mobile technologies.
New technologies coming online such as Open RAN and 5G, point to the fact that we as a society need strategically prepare for future demand and growth in mobile technologies. It requires the US to foster the innovation of new innovative broadband and cellular technologies while keeping our society safe and streamlined.
To spark conversation around adopting technologies in a safe manner that supports the integrity and prosperity of our people, the App Economy Conference (AppCon) hosts a series of events aimed to foster productive conversations between America's top mobile innovators and political leaders in Washington D.C.
Organized by ACT | The App Association, this upcoming AppCon '21 event, is set to take place virtually from September 20th to the 24th. ACT is a Washington, D.C.-based public policy organization that represents more than 5,000 app and connected device companies leading the $1.7 trillion mobile economy. Fischer will be meeting with members of the House Energy and Commerce Comms and Tech Subcommittee, the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Comms, Media and FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, and FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
"Without fast affordable and readily available broadband access, America risks being left behind in a globally competitive world," said Marc Fischer Co-Founder and CEO of Dogtown Media.
Dogtown Media, a California-based mobile app development company, is among the invited cohort of tech business leaders set to join the event. Previous AppCon events have given Fischer the chance to discuss important topics such as antitrust legislation, the influence of big tech, and the future of mobile health tech. Here, Fischer was able to spark healthy conversation with political leaders such as FCC Commissioner Michael O'Reilly and former Director Ajit Pai, Congressman Joseph Kennedy III, and Senator Amy Klobuchar.
As this upcoming AppCon event approaches, Fischer is optimistic to engage in meaningful conversations with political leaders and fellow tech leaders on the topic of cellular infrastructure, facilitating meaningful dialogue with U.S. Congressional Leaders is an important step in addressing the challenges that surround the adoption of broadband infrastructure technologies. Based on the outcome of previous events, Fischer is hopeful that his engagement in future tech and tenured experience in application development for enterprise and government agencies and will lead to a better outcome for the tech industry.
Dogtown Media is a mobile technology studio that leverages disruptive design strategies and dynamic development to deliver industry-leading apps. To date, Dogtown Media has created over 250 mobile apps in industries including Healthcare app development, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence.
Media Contact
Nik Petrakis, Dogtown Media, (888) 814-7010, nik@dogtownmedia.com
SOURCE Dogtown Media