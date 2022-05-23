The Go Green Initiative is proud to welcome two new distinguished members to its Board of Directors: Derek Veenhof and Nancy Pappas.
PLEASANTON, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Covanta's North American Waste-to-Energy business, Derek Veenhof brings expertise in strategy, waste, and energy. Mr. Veenhof leads the annual revenue activities associated with asset management, waste procurement, energy and metals recovery and sales within Covanta's domestic infrastructure and has held several positions over his 25-year career with the company, including leading the company as chief operating officer through a strategic review process which ultimately led to the privatization and sale of Covanta to EQT Infrastructure.
Mr. Veenhof led the inception of Covanta's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, which he chaired for a number of years through to the formation of several employee resource groups. Mr. Veenhof has also been a key figure in Covanta's Community Outreach programs and has helped create focus on maximizing Covanta's involvement in local community based initiatives.
Nancy Pappas, Executive Director of Headwaters at the Comal, has an extensive background in health, water, education, and nonprofit consulting. Ms. Pappas also serves as an appointed member of the Comal Appraisal Board, is a Texas Water Leaders Graduate, and a champion for regional One Water efforts. She is the immediate past president of the Comal Trails Alliance, an effort working to connect communities through active transportation networks.
Prior to the Headwaters project, Ms. Pappas was the owner of a non-profit consulting group working for organizations focused on creating healthier communities. In that capacity she was on the inaugural governing board for Resolute Health Hospital. She is proud to have served on the Comal Independent School District Board of Trustees from 2012-2014, is a lifetime Texas PTA member, and served in many capacities for PTA including Comal Council President.
The Go Green Initiative's Board of Directors share a vision: a world where natural resources are equitably available, and all children are healthier as a result of living the principles of the GGI. The organization's staff and Board welcome Mr. Veenhof and Ms. Pappas and look forward to their expert stewardship of their mission.
