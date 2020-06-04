HOUSTON, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golden Helix Foundation and the Pharmacogenomics Access & Reimbursement Coalition (PARC) will co-present the inaugural Pharmacogenomics Access & Reimbursement Symposium (PARS) at the National Academy of Sciences Building on October 8, 2020 in Washington D.C. to define opportunities to expand patient access to personalized medicine. Public- and private- sector members across healthcare will assemble to develop a path forward through discussions of best practices, improved economic evaluation and strategic alignment.
"Since genetic variation impacts medication responses, it is important to leverage technologies that can translate genetic information into care tailored for each patient. Market access is a critical step in achieving widespread adoption of personalized medicine." – Sara Rogers, PARC Co-Chairman and Director at the American Society of Pharmacovigilance.
The symposium program includes speakers from industry, government agencies, payer organizations, health systems and health policy organizations. Thought leaders will explore the newest developments in health technology assessment, health economics and value-based payment strategies for pharmacogenomics. In addition to convening decision-makers from around the world, the symposium will develop solutions that identify actionable ways that stakeholders can work together to democratize personalized medicine.
"Defining the value of personalized medicine interventions is of utmost importance to expedite the incorporation of these innovative healthcare solutions in routine clinical practice that would directly impact patient care and quality of life." – Christina Mitropoulou, The Golden Helix Foundation Managing Director, Executive Board member and Principal Investigator of the Ubiquitous Pharmacogenomics Consortium.
Organizations across health care have partnered to support the symposium, including Intermountain Precision Genomics, Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) and Pharmacogenomics Research Network (PGRN). Stakeholders are encouraged to join the discussion by registering to participate at http://www.parcoalition.org/symposium. A live webcast will be provided to accommodate attendees who prefer to participate remotely.
About the Golden Helix Foundation
The Golden Helix Foundation is an international non-profit research organization (registered London-based UK charity) aiming to advance research and education in the area of genome and personalized medicine. The Golden Helix Foundation aims to promote the development of research and the transfer and communication of knowledge from researchers and scientists in the wider scientific community through collaborative projects and conferences in the field of pharmacogenomics and personalized medicine.
About the Pharmacogenomics Access & Reimbursement Coalition (PARC)
PARC seeks to address barriers to patient access and payer coverage of Pharmacogenomics (PGx) testing by sharing resources and leveraging shared expertise in PGx. For more information, please contact info@parcoalition.org and follow @PGxARC
American Society of Pharmacovigilance
P.O. Box 20433
Houston, TX 77225
www.stopADR.org
Contact: Geneva Morel
Director of Communications
Email: 240985@email4pr.com
phone: 469-939-8475