GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SuperFast Kitchen & Bath is now open to residents of the Grand Valley and surrounding Western Slope areas. Experienced in customer-focused, quick-turn remodels, Jesse Koerner, Owner and General Contractor, noticed the need for a local remodel service that could provide personalized, affordable designs and then bring those projects to completion quickly and efficiently.
"To a lot of people, the idea of remodeling their kitchen can be overwhelming," said Koerner. "They don't want to have their house in disarray for months at a time. At SuperFast Kitchen & Bath, our crew meticulously plans your construction schedule to achieve customized, quality remodel designs in a fraction of the typical construction timeline. Most of our remodel projects can be completed in less than two weeks."
Mr. Koerner, moved to Paonia, CO from the Front Range in 2021. He has over twenty years in the construction business, both managing construction franchises and completing hundreds of full kitchen & bath upgrades. As Jesse's family began to grow, he sought a new lifestyle on the Western Slope, bringing with him a unique way of approaching remodels and an eager entrepreneurial spirit. "I am thrilled to be living on the Western Slope and doing what I love. SuperFast Kitchen & Bath is going to bring a new way of remodeling to the area and we can't wait to get started on new projects."
SuperFast Kitchen & Bath is currently serving locations throughout Mesa, Delta, Montrose, Garfield, Pitkin, Ouray and San Miguel, Gunnison and Eagle Counties. Consultations with SuperFast Kitchen & Bath are free to residents in these locations. Interested customers can schedule an appointment, review their current kitchen or bathroom remodel needs and discuss project goals and budget with an experienced contractor. SuperFast Kitchen & Bath will then create personalized designs and present a variety of remodel solutions to fit customer budgets. To learn more or to schedule a personal consultation visit: https://superfastkitchenandbath.com or call: 970-200-2140.
About Super Fast Kitchen & Bath: SuperFast Kitchen & Bath provides full kitchen and bathroom remodel services to customers throughout the Western Slope of Colorado. Full remodels include: consultation, budget management, design services, materials selection, construction and installation. SuperFast Kitchen & Bath focuses on kitchen and bathroom remodels that are in budget and on time, providing streamlined general contracting services and efficient project management and planning.
