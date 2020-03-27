GREENVILLE, N.C., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hammock Source (http://thehammocksource.com) announces that Todd H. Nifong has joined the company as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Todd is an innovative and dynamic executive bringing 18 years of experience in the home furnishings and textile industry to the company. He is a strong leader with a progressive career encompassing: operations, sales, design, merchandising, marketing, business management, and distribution in both domestic and international markets.
Prior to joining the Hammock Source, Todd held executive positions with Swavelle Performance Fabrics, LLC New York, New York and Al Fresco Functional Fabrics, High Point, North Carolina. He is an industry award winner and has been Chairman of the International Textile Alliance and International Casual Furnishings Association board member.
Todd's goals at The Hammock Source are to "Continue the tradition of creating and providing the highest quality handcrafted products to our business partners while exploring and validating growth opportunities in adjacent markets. Refine and leverage the immense amount of resources and talent at the Hammock Source to achieve sustainable growth for the future of every aspect of the business." In addition, he wants: "To create a dynamic team that will be able to react to the ever-changing marketplace needs and continually exceed our partners expectations."
The Hammock Source CEO, Walter Perkins III stated, "We are very excited about having Todd join our team. His experience and enthusiasm will continue to propel The Hammock Source successfully into the future."
About The Hammock Source
The Hammock Source is the world's largest source for premium hammock products and specializes in outdoor furniture and accessories. Hammock Source products are sold at specialty and home-improvement stores across the U.S. and Canada, as well as through a variety of high-end catalogs and online retail sites. Learn more about The Hammock Source at TheHammockSource.com.
