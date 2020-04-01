WORCESTER, Mass., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced Dennis F. Kerrigan has been appointed executive vice president and general counsel, effective immediately, following the retirement of longtime general counsel, J. Kendall Huber. In this role, Kerrigan is responsible for The Hanover's legal, regulatory and government affairs, as well as compliance, state filings, securities, and corporate governance matters.
Kerrigan brings decades of corporate counsel, insurance and global legal experience to the company. He joins The Hanover after more than 10 years as general counsel for Zurich North America, where he led the legal, compliance, government and industry affairs, security and regulatory affairs groups.
"Dennis is an experienced leader with an extensive background in both legal affairs and the property and casualty insurance business," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. "His deep knowledge of our industry and proven leadership abilities make him an excellent addition to our company. We are excited to welcome Dennis to our team."
Kerrigan previously served as a partner in the global litigation department of an international law firm, representing Fortune 500 companies in a variety of matters, including trials, arbitrations, governmental investigations, regulatory proceedings and internal investigations.
He has served as editor in chief of the Tort & Insurance Law Journal, published by the American Bar Association, and has held leadership roles in business, community and industry groups, most recently serving as chair of the Global Business Alliance, the international trade association based in Washington, D.C. Kerrigan received a law degree from the Marshall-Wythe School of Law at the College of William & Mary and a bachelor's degree from the College of the Holy Cross.
He succeeds J. Kendall Huber, who retired this month after 20 years in the role.
"On behalf of everyone at The Hanover, I want to thank Jay for his many years of outstanding service," said Roche. "Jay is a dynamic and trusted leader, thoughtful adviser and committed mentor. His mark can be seen in the many invaluable contributions he has made to our organization over the years. We are grateful for his stewardship, and wish him all the best."
