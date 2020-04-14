WORCESTER, Mass., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced that James A. Kelley has been appointed president of Hanover Specialty Industrial Property. Kelley will be responsible for enhancing the company's broad portfolio of insurance solutions for complex high hazard industrial businesses. He replaces James L. Abraham, who will be retiring from the organization this month.
Kelley began his career as a loss control consultant and has held both leadership and technical roles of increasing responsibility over the past 25 years. Most recently, he served as senior vice president at AmWINS, overseeing a unit consisting of nine, multi-line niche programs. Previously, Kelley held key roles at The Hartford and Travelers in property underwriting, property and marine product development, loss control and risk management.
"We are pleased to welcome Jim to the team and know he'll bring his wealth of industrial property experience to our organization," said Bryan J. Salvatore, president of Specialty at The Hanover. "Hanover Specialty Industrial Property is an important component of our suite of specialized offerings for our agents. Under Jim's leadership, we will continue to invest in and leverage our broad offering so that our agents can better serve their clients with high hazard property exposures."
Kelley earned a Bachelor of Science degree in fire science/arson investigation and a Master of Business Administration from the University of New Haven.
For more information about The Hanover's Specialty business, please visit hanover.com.
About The Hanover
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.
CONTACTS:
Emily P. Trevallion
Abby M. Clark
508-855-3263
508-855-3549