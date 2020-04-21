RICHMOND, Va., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today that it has acquired a book of business from CBIZ, Inc. and hired Business Unit President, Peter Tarmey, as a producer. The transaction became effective April 1, 2020.
Based in Cranston, Rhode Island, Tarmey will join the THG's New England operations and will continue to partner with clients on benefit offerings that strategically align with their organizational goals, financial objectives, and workforce characteristics. His knowledge of innovative, long-term solutions to mitigate escalating expenses will advance THG's benefits capabilities in the New England region.
About THG: THG is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of global investment firm, The Carlyle Group. THG seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has over 90 offices in 20 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.
