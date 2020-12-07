The Hispanic Leadership Summit kicks off today, the most important gathering of Latino Leaders since the elections, the outbreak of COVID-19 and the renewed focus on racial justice.

Henry Cisneros, Dr Juan Andrade, Van Jones, Eva Longoria, Dr David Nabarro, "Don Francisco" along with 100+ other panelists will participate to create a joint plan for Hispanics for the next decade, using the framework of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.