LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and Icelandic Glacial today announced plans to support disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico and Flint, Michigan through water donations. The contribution is an extension of the HFPA's partnership with Icelandic Glacial to donate to humanitarian causes following the water brand's sponsorship of the 77th Golden Globes® Awards Ceremony.
"In 2014, the world watched as a water crisis unfolded in Flint and just three years later we watched again as Puerto Rico was hit with a devastating hurricane and looking for the same basic necessity, access to clean water. This is why the HFPA is partnering with Icelandic Glacial to support the victims who have been impacted by the lack of clean water in these devastated areas and remind them that they are not forgotten," association president Lorenzo Soria said.
With a mission to provide aid to victims of public health crises and natural disasters, The HFPA and Icelandic Glacial will give $25,000 worth of water each to the Eastern Michigan Food Bank to benefit residents impacted by the Flint water crisis and the World Central Kitchen in Puerto Rico, where distribution will be handled by the Lions Club.
"We are dedicated to once again supporting the people of Flint as well as the citizens of Puerto Rico," said Jon Olafsson, co-founder and chairman of Icelandic Glacial. "With our commitment to providing clean water and aid to those in need, we look forward to working with incredible nonprofit organizations around the world. We are grateful to the HFPA for giving us the opportunity to make a difference through our partnership."
Over the last 25 years, the HFPA has donated $37.5 million to entertainment-related nonprofit organizations, academic programs and humanitarian organizations, provided more than 1,500 scholarships to college students, and funded the restoration of over 125 classic films. In 2019, licensing from the Golden Globe Awards has allowed the HFPA to donate over $6 million to 74 nonprofits focused on education in film and television, film preservation, journalistic organizations committed to freedom of speech, as well as organizations that support natural disaster relief and other international and humanitarian crises such as the International Rescue Committee (IRC), FilmAid International, The Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation and Help Refugees.
These donations represent Icelandic Glacial's most recent efforts to provide disaster relief to impacted regions. Previously, Icelandic Glacial was among the first major companies on the ground to provide water following the 2010 Haiti earthquake. In 2016, Icelandic Glacial also donated water to citizens of Flint, Mich. following the area's water crisis. Additionally, the company regularly donates to the National Kidney Foundation, Just Keep Livin Foundation, American Heart Association, American Lung Association and the National Brain Tumor Society.
About Hollywood Foreign Press Association
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was founded in 1943 – then known as the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association – by a group of entertainment journalists based in Los Angeles. During World War II, the non-profit organization established a cultural bridge between Tinseltown and millions of cinema fans around the world who demanded drama and inspiration through entertainment. The HFPA continues to do so today with a membership representing more than 55 countries. Since 1944, the group has hosted the annual Golden Globe® Awards – the premier ceremony which honors achievements in both television and film. The licensing fees from the Golden Globe® Awards has enabled the organization to donate more than $37.5 million to more than 70 entertainment-related charities, film restoration, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts over the last 25 years. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGlobes.com and follow us on Twitter (@GoldenGlobes), Instagram (@GoldenGlobes), and Facebook (www.facebook.com/GoldenGlobes).
About Icelandic Glacial
Icelandic Glacial is the super-premium natural spring water, bottled at the source from Iceland's legendary Ölfus Spring, which was formed more than 5,000 years ago and is shielded from pollution by an impenetrable barrier of lava rock. The spring produces water so pure that nothing is added or taken away. As a result, Icelandic Glacial possesses exceptional balance featuring a naturally low mineral content and a naturally alkaline pH of 8.4. Icelandic Glacial is further distinguished as the world's first certified carbon neutral natural spring bottled water for product and operation. Icelandic Glacial uses 100% natural green energy to fuel its production delivering a premium bottled water to discerning consumers around the world while maintaining a "net zero" carbon footprint.
