ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $38.1 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, a 23.4 percent increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Comparable sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were positive 23.4 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. were positive 25.0 percent.
Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $4.3 billion, or $4.02 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $3.5 billion, or $3.17 per diluted share, in the same period of fiscal 2019. For the second quarter of fiscal 2020, diluted earnings per share increased 26.8 percent from the same period in the prior year.
"The investments we have made across the business have significantly increased our agility, allowing us to respond quickly to changes while continuing to promote a safe operating environment. This enhanced our team's ability to work cross-functionally to better serve our customers and deliver record-breaking sales in the quarter," said Craig Menear, chairman, CEO and president. "We remain focused on continuing the momentum of our One Home Depot investment strategy that we believe will position us for continued growth over the long-term, while at the same time maintaining flexibility to navigate the demands of the current environment. Through it all, we will continue to lead with our values by doing the right thing and taking care of our people."
In the second quarter, the Company invested approximately $480 million in additional benefits for associates, including weekly bonuses for hourly associates in stores and distribution centers. Year-to-date, the Company has spent approximately $1.3 billion on enhanced pay and benefits in response to COVID-19. Additionally, the Company's first half performance resulted in a record payout for Success Sharing, the Company's profit-sharing program for hourly associates.
"I want to thank our associates for their continued focus on serving our customers and communities as we navigate these extraordinary circumstances together," said Menear.
Dividend Declaration
The Company today announced that its board of directors declared a second quarter cash dividend of $1.50 per share. The dividend is payable on September 17, 2020, to shareholders of record on the close of business on September 3, 2020. This is the 134th consecutive quarter the Company has paid a cash dividend.
At the end of the second quarter, the Company operated a total of 2,293 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.
Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the impact on our business, operations and financial results of the COVID-19 pandemic (which, among other things, may affect many of the items listed below); the demand for our products and services; net sales growth; comparable sales; effects of competition; implementation of store, interconnected retail, supply chain and technology initiatives; inventory and in-stock positions; state of the economy; state of the housing and home improvement markets; state of the credit markets, including mortgages, home equity loans and consumer credit; impact of tariffs; issues related to the payment methods we accept; demand for credit offerings; management of relationships with our associates, suppliers and vendors; international trade disputes, natural disasters, public health issues (including pandemics and related quarantines, shelter-in-place and other governmental orders, and similar restrictions), and other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, the Company's products or services; continuation of share repurchase programs; net earnings performance; earnings per share; dividend targets; capital allocation and expenditures; liquidity; return on invested capital; expense leverage; stock-based compensation expense; commodity price inflation and deflation; the ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims and litigation; the effect of accounting charges; the effect of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of regulatory changes; store openings and closures; guidance for fiscal 2020 and beyond; financial outlook; and the integration of acquired companies into our organization and the ability to recognize the anticipated synergies and benefits of those acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or are currently unknown to us – as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended February 2, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended May 3, 2020.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
in millions, except per share data
August 2,
August 4,
% Change
August 2,
August 4,
% Change
Net sales
$
38,053
$
30,839
23.4
%
$
66,313
$
57,220
15.9
%
Cost of sales
25,112
20,407
23.1
43,747
37,771
15.8
Gross profit
12,941
10,432
24.1
22,566
19,449
16.0
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
6,355
5,044
26.0
12,184
9,984
22.0
Depreciation and amortization
519
492
5.5
1,039
972
6.9
Total operating expenses
6,874
5,536
24.2
13,223
10,956
20.7
Operating income
6,067
4,896
23.9
9,343
8,493
10.0
Interest and other (income) expense:
Interest and investment income
(9)
(19)
(52.6)
(26)
(34)
(23.5)
Interest expense
346
302
14.6
670
590
13.6
Interest and other, net
337
283
19.1
644
556
15.8
Earnings before provision for income taxes
5,730
4,613
24.2
8,699
7,937
9.6
Provision for income taxes
1,398
1,134
23.3
2,122
1,945
9.1
Net earnings
$
4,332
$
3,479
24.5
%
$
6,577
$
5,992
9.8
%
Basic weighted average common shares
1,073
1,095
(2.0)
%
1,073
1,098
(2.3)
%
Basic earnings per share
$
4.04
$
3.18
27.0
$
6.13
$
5.46
12.3
Diluted weighted average common shares
1,077
1,099
(2.0)
%
1,077
1,103
(2.4)
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
4.02
$
3.17
26.8
$
6.11
$
5.43
12.5
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Selected Sales Data (1)
August 2,
August 4,
% Change
August 2,
August 4,
% Change
Customer transactions (in millions)
511.5
455.5
12.3
%
886.3
845.5
4.8
%
Average ticket
$
74.12
$
67.31
10.1
$
74.37
$
67.31
10.5
Sales per retail square foot
$
629.38
$
509.55
23.5
$
547.94
$
472.22
16.0
—————
(1) Selected Sales Data does not include results for the legacy Interline Brands business, now operating as a part of The Home Depot Pro.
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
in millions
August 2,
August 4,
February 2,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
14,139
$
2,547
$
2,133
Receivables, net
2,562
2,274
2,106
Merchandise inventories
13,498
14,741
14,531
Other current assets
1,162
1,137
1,040
Total current assets
31,361
20,699
19,810
Net property and equipment
23,387
22,387
22,770
Operating lease right-of-use assets
5,436
5,789
5,595
Goodwill
2,233
2,254
2,254
Other assets
932
881
807
Total assets
$
63,349
$
52,010
$
51,236
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
—
$
—
$
974
Accounts payable
11,691
9,494
7,787
Accrued salaries and related expenses
2,402
1,478
1,494
Current installments of long-term debt
2,476
1,315
1,839
Current operating lease liabilities
831
831
828
Other current liabilities
6,799
5,680
5,453
Total current liabilities
24,199
18,798
18,375
Long-term debt, excluding current installments
32,370
27,064
28,670
Long-term operating lease liabilities
4,895
5,263
5,066
Other liabilities
2,299
2,045
2,241
Total liabilities
63,763
53,170
54,352
Total stockholders' (deficit) equity
(414)
(1,160)
(3,116)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
63,349
$
52,010
$
51,236
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Six Months Ended
in millions
August 2,
August 4,
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net earnings
$
6,577
$
5,992
Reconciliation of net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,222
1,107
Stock-based compensation expense
155
139
Changes in working capital
6,834
1,168
Changes in deferred income taxes
13
58
Other operating activities
28
79
Net cash provided by operating activities
14,829
8,543
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Capital expenditures
(1,032)
(1,246)
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
12
11
Other investing activities
—
(14)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,020)
(1,249)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Repayments of short-term debt, net
(974)
(1,339)
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discounts and premiums
4,960
1,404
Repayments of long-term debt
(1,806)
(1,030)
Repurchases of common stock
(791)
(2,619)
Proceeds from sales of common stock
164
157
Cash dividends
(3,223)
(2,991)
Other financing activities
(127)
(116)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,797)
(6,534)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
12,012
760
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(6)
9
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
2,133
1,778
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
14,139
$
2,547
_________
Note: Effective February 3, 2020, we reclassified cash flows relating to book overdrafts from financing to operating activities for all periods presented on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. The amounts of these reclassifications were not material.