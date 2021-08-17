The Home Depot logo.

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $41.1 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of $3.1 billion, or 8.1 percent from the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Comparable sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 4.5 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 3.4 percent.

Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $4.8 billion, or $4.53 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $4.3 billion, or $4.02 per diluted share, in the same period of fiscal 2020. For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, diluted earnings per share increased 12.7 percent from the same period in the prior year.

"I am very proud of our associates, who continue to demonstrate a relentless focus on serving our customers," said Craig Menear, chairman and CEO. "As a result of their efforts, we achieved a milestone of over $40 billion in quarterly sales for the first time in Company history. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to our team, as well as our supplier and supply chain partners, as they continue to operate in this dynamic and challenging environment."

The Home Depot will conduct a conference call today at 9 a.m. ET to discuss information included in this news release and related matters. The conference call will be available in its entirety through a webcast and replay at ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations.

At the end of the second quarter, the Company operated a total of 2,298 Home Depot retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related recovery on our business, operations and financial results (which, among other things, may affect many of the items listed below); the demand for our products and services; net sales growth; comparable sales; effects of competition; our brand and reputation; implementation of store, interconnected retail, supply chain and technology initiatives; inventory and in-stock positions; state of the economy; state of the housing and home improvement markets; state of the credit markets, including mortgages, home equity loans and consumer credit; impact of tariffs; issues related to the payment methods we accept; demand for credit offerings; management of relationships with our associates, suppliers and service providers; international trade disputes, natural disasters, public health issues (including pandemics and quarantines, related shut-downs and other governmental orders, and similar restrictions, as well as subsequent re-openings), and other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, the Company's products or services; continuation or suspension of share repurchases; net earnings performance; earnings per share; dividend targets; capital allocation and expenditures; liquidity; return on invested capital; expense leverage; stock-based compensation expense; commodity price inflation and deflation; the ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims and litigation, including compliance with related settlements; the effect of accounting charges; the effect of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; store openings and closures; guidance for fiscal 2021 and beyond; financial outlook; and the impact of acquired companies, including HD Supply Holdings, Inc., on our organization and the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of those acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or are currently unknown to us – as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 and in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

 

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended







Six Months Ended





in millions, except per share data

August 1,

2021



August 2,

2020



% Change



August 1,

2021



August 2,

2020



% Change

Net sales

$

41,118





$

38,053





8.1

%



$

78,618





$

66,313





18.6

%

Cost of sales

27,453





25,112





9.3





52,211





43,747





19.3



Gross profit

13,665





12,941





5.6





26,407





22,566





17.0



Operating expenses:























Selling, general and administrative

6,433





6,355





1.2





12,807





12,184





5.1



Depreciation and amortization

593





519





14.3





1,180





1,039





13.6



 Total operating expenses

7,026





6,874





2.2





13,987





13,223





5.8



Operating income

6,639





6,067





9.4





12,420





9,343





32.9



Interest and other (income) expense:























Interest and investment income

(5)





(9)





(44.4)





(11)





(26)





(57.7)



Interest expense

326





346





(5.8)





665





670





(0.7)



 Interest and other, net

321





337





(4.7)





654





644





1.6



Earnings before provision for income taxes

6,318





5,730





10.3





11,766





8,699





35.3



Provision for income taxes

1,511





1,398





8.1





2,814





2,122





32.6



Net earnings

$

4,807





$

4,332





11.0

%



$

8,952





$

6,577





36.1

%

























Basic weighted average common shares

1,058





1,073





(1.4)

%



1,064





1,073





(0.8)

%

Basic earnings per share

$

4.54





$

4.04





12.4





$

8.41





$

6.13





37.2



























Diluted weighted average common shares

1,062





1,077





(1.4)

%



1,068





1,077





(0.8)

%

Diluted earnings per share

$

4.53





$

4.02





12.7





$

8.38





$

6.11





37.2





























Three Months Ended







Six Months Ended





Selected Sales Data (1)

August 1,

2021



August 2,

2020



% Change



August 1,

2021



August 2,

2020



% Change

Customer transactions (in millions)

481.7





511.5





(5.8)

%



928.9





886.3





4.8

%

Average ticket

$

82.48





$

74.12





11.3





$

82.43





$

74.37





10.8



Sales per retail square foot

$

663.05





$

629.38





5.3





$

634.30





$

547.94





15.8



—————

(1)  Selected Sales Data does not include results for the legacy Interline Brands business or results for HD Supply Holdings, Inc.

 

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



in millions

August 1,

2021



August 2,

2020



January 31,

2021

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,566





$

14,139





$

7,895



Receivables, net

3,322





2,562





2,992



Merchandise inventories

18,909





13,498





16,627



Other current assets

1,465





1,162





963



Total current assets

28,262





31,361





28,477



Net property and equipment

24,750





23,387





24,705



Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,960





5,436





5,962



Goodwill

7,454





2,233





7,126



Other assets

4,343





932





4,311



Total assets

$

70,769





$

63,349





$

70,581















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$

12,817





$

11,691





$

11,606



Accrued salaries and related expenses

2,329





2,402





2,463



Current installments of long-term debt

2,428





2,476





1,416



Current operating lease liabilities

814





831





828



Other current liabilities

8,278





6,799





6,853



Total current liabilities

26,666





24,199





23,166



Long-term debt, excluding current installments

33,746





32,370





35,822



Long-term operating lease liabilities

5,360





4,895





5,356



Other long-term liabilities

2,928





2,299





2,938



Total liabilities

68,700





63,763





67,282



Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

2,069





(414)





3,299



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

70,769





$

63,349





$

70,581



 

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)





Six Months Ended

in millions

August 1,

2021



August 2,

2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:







Net earnings

$

8,952





$

6,577



Reconciliation of net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

1,414





1,222



Stock-based compensation expense

226





155



Changes in working capital

(603)





6,834



Changes in deferred income taxes

(116)





13



Other operating activities

74





28



 Net cash provided by operating activities

9,947





14,829











Cash Flows from Investing Activities:







Capital expenditures

(1,042)





(1,032)



Payments for businesses acquired, net

(416)







Other investing activities





12



Net cash used in investing activities

(1,458)





(1,020)











Cash Flows from Financing Activities:







Repayments of short-term debt, net





(974)



Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discounts and premiums





4,960



Repayments of long-term debt

(1,434)





(1,806)



Repurchases of common stock

(6,905)





(791)



Proceeds from sales of common stock

167





164



Cash dividends

(3,526)





(3,223)



Other financing activities

(136)





(127)



Net cash used in financing activities

(11,834)





(1,797)



Change in cash and cash equivalents

(3,345)





12,012



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

16





(6)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

7,895





2,133



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

4,566





$

14,139



