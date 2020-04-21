ATLANTA, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of its shareholders, associates, directors, and the community.
The Annual Meeting will be held on the same date and time as originally scheduled: Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Online access to the meeting will begin at 8:45 a.m., Eastern Time. Shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person. Any updates will be posted at https://ir.homedepot.com/shareholder-services/annual-meeting prior to the meeting date.
The Home Depot also announced that it plans to return to a physical, in-person meeting format next year for its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting
Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 23, 2020, the record date, or "street name" holders that hold a legal proxy, broker's proxy card or voting information form provided by their bank, broker or nominee, can attend the meeting by accessing www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HD2020 and entering the 16-digit control number included in the proxy materials previously received. Please note that the www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HD2020 web page will not be active until approximately two weeks before the meeting date.
Asking Questions
Shareholders may submit questions in two ways. If they wish to submit a question before the meeting, then beginning on April 22, 2020, until the meeting, they may log into www.proxyvote.com and enter their 16-digit control number. Once past the login screen, click on "Question for Management," type in the question, and click "Submit." Alternatively, shareholders will be able to submit questions live during the meeting by accessing the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HD2020 using their 16-digit control number, typing the question into the "Ask a Question" field, and clicking submit.
Only questions pertinent to meeting matters will be answered during the meeting, subject to time constraints. Questions regarding personal matters, including those related to employment, product or service issues, or suggestions for product innovations, are not pertinent to meeting matters and therefore will not be answered. Questions that are substantially similar may be grouped and answered together to avoid repetition.
If we are unable to answer your question during the meeting due to time constraints, you are encouraged to contact The Home Depot Investor Relations department at investor_relations@homedepot.com.
Voting Shares at the Virtual Meeting
Shareholders who have not voted their shares prior to the meeting or who wish to change their vote will be able to vote their shares electronically at the meeting by clicking "Vote Here" on the meeting website.
Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the meeting, they are encouraged to vote their shares prior to the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials previously provided. Shareholders may continue to use the proxy materials they previously received to vote their shares in connection with the meeting.
Shareholders who have already voted do not need to vote again.
Accessing the List of Shareholders Entitled to Vote
An electronic list of the shareholders of record as of the record date will be available for examination by shareholders at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HD2020 during the meeting, along with the proxy materials for the meeting. Shareholders will need to enter their 16-digit control number to access the shareholder list. Information on how to access the list of shareholders from May 11, 2020 until the meeting is available at https://ir.homedepot.com/shareholder-services/annual-meeting.
Attending the Virtual Meeting as a Guest
If you do not have a 16-digit control number, you may still attend the meeting as a guest in listen-only mode. To attend as a guest, please access www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HD2020 and enter the information requested on the screen to register as a guest. Please note that you will not have the ability to ask questions, vote or examine the list of shareholders during the meeting if you participate as a guest.
About The Home Depot
The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,292 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2019, The Home Depot had sales of $110.2 billion and earnings of $11.2 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.