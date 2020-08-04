the_home_depot_logo.jpg

The Home Depot logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Home Depot) (PRNewsFoto/)

 By The Home Depot

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, announced today that it will hold its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, August 18, at 9 a.m. ET.

A webcast will be available by logging onto http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations and selecting the Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call icon. The webcast will be archived and available beginning at approximately noon on August 18.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,293 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2019, The Home Depot had sales of $110.2 billion and earnings of $11.2 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

