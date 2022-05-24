South Florida's largest home expo returns to Palm Beach, FL, May 27-30 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. The show announced their headlining celebrity guest, James Harris of Bravo TV's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.
PALM BEACH, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Palm Beach Home Design and Remodeling Show is back for another edition. This is South Florida's largest home expo, with tens of thousands of attendees discovering the latest products, offers, and services in the home improvement sector. Attendees will have the chance to explore hundreds of exhibitors featuring the latest in home improvement, and interact with featured artists, interior designers, and experts in the industry.
This year's expo will cover it all from luxury furnishings and design, flooring, surfaces, luxury appliances, custom kitchen, and bathroom remodeling. Learn more about the latest in home automation, this year's landscape, and patio designs, and explore outdoor kitchens, pergolas, hot tubs, spas, and much more. Exhibitors also include leaders in impact windows, doors, roofing, solar energy systems, etc.
The Palm Beach County Convention Center opens Friday, May 27th. Join us for our "Industry Day." A day dedicated to hosting accredited CEU courses for interior designers, architects, and other professionals. Stop by the main stage and enjoy panel seminars throughout the weekend.
"The Home Design and Remodeling Show is truly an experience where attendees can explore the latest in South Florida home design. Once you step into the event you will see built out and curated displays showcasing thousands of products, services, cutting-edge home designs, and exclusive access to educational opportunities," says Adam Kayce, President of the Home Design and Remodeling Show.
The 2022 Home Design and Remodeling Show will have Katie Herman of Katie Herman Art as this year's featured artist. As a mother of three young boys, constantly underwhelmed with the selection of baby boy decor, she began turning her paintings into textile designs for blankets. Her love for vibrant colors and bold patterns has since developed into a wide range of her brand of artful products.
James Harris from hit Bravo TV show Million Dollar Listing will be present. Harris brings his entrepreneurial drive specializing in high-end residential real estate and investment properties. Learn more about his "no-nonsense" approach to closing deals and what makes the difference when it comes to designing, staging, and selling million-dollar homes.
Attendees will get the chance to meet and greet designer Carolina Santana of Y&Y Design and Consulting, Veri Lucchesi of Pure Project Home & Design, and DIY Design Influencer Paola Medina of MyWelliHouseDecor.com. Bring your floorplans, come with questions, and meet our featured designers and experts to get to the bottom of your interior design hassles.
"South Florida will finally have the chance to see what is available to them right here in our own market. This expo will provide a complete experience for expanding knowledge and helping attendees enhance and beautify their homes," adds Kayce.
Recognized as the largest home improvement and design expo in South Florida, the Home Design and Remodeling Show proudly announces its next expo dates in Palm Beach, FL. Celebrate Memorial Day weekend from May 27-30,2022, at the Palm Beach Convention Center. Tickets are for sale at HomeShows.net.
About the Home Show Management Corporation:
For more than 40 years, Home Show Management Corp has brought together industry-leading professionals from the entire spectrum of home renovation products and services in South Florida. With home renovation shows in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach every year, the Home Show always features the latest trends and brands in the home improvement industry. Due to its regular interactions with the local market, Home Show Management Corp has established strong relationships with many of the best companies in the area to allow home improvement events to meet impressive standards in terms of quality and size consistently. Learn more at HomeShows.net
