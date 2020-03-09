NORWICH, Conn., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The HON Company and Unika Vaev are delighted to announce they have signed a partnership agreement. HON and its nationwide network of trade partners will market and sell certain of Unika Vaev's decorative acoustic products.
Says Wick Wolfe, President and COO of Unika Vaev, "Given HON's legacy of helping people work smarter and more comfortably, we were especially pleased when HON recognized our commitment to making people happier and more productive in the workplace by providing multiple functional and aesthetical acoustic solutions. HON's broad reach into markets and territories that previously we have not properly served, strengthens our resolve to create soundscapes in which people may 'Hear Yourself Think.'"
"We are thrilled to be able to partner with Unika Vaev and bring new acoustic solutions to our Trade Partners and their customers. As offices are continually adapting to open plan furniture solutions, finding ways to provide privacy and sound dampening can become a challenge. HON's partnership with Unika Vaev allows us to meet the requested needs of our customers with a partner brand we trust." – Troy Williams, Product Marketing Leader, The HON Company
About The HON Company
Since 1944 The HON Company has delivered inspired practicality to the workplace. By obsessing over tiny details and emphasizing timeless over trendy, HON designs and manufactures workplace furniture including chairs, tables, desks, workstations and storage. Headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, The HON Company has numerous manufacturing facilities strategically located throughout the United States, and markets its products through a nationwide network of loyal distribution partners. The HON Company is the largest operating company of HNI Corporation, a leading global office furniture manufacturer (NYSE: HNI). For more information, visit hon.com.
About Unika Vaev
Long recognized for its collection of contract textiles, during 2013 Unika Vaev developed, in response to a growing need for acoustic remedies in the contemporary workplace, its initial collection of decorative acoustic products. Our acoustical collection has since grown to include a broad array of products that provide absorptive, diffusive and attenuative solutions for wall, ceiling and floor applications. We also provide custom acoustical product design services for those special needs our standard product line does not address. For more information, visit unikavaev.com.