SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Honor Foundation (THF) is proud to announce an expanded partnership with Surefox North America, a security consulting firm founded in 2016 by combat veterans who saw an industry-wide need for the planning, skills, and support veterans could provide. The company blends military professionalism with its clients' unique cultures to provide tailored security solutions with discretion, integrity, and professionalism.
The Surefox vision to be a company of choice for military veterans searching for a career and culture that values their skills and expertise aligns with the THF mission to support and serve our military community.
This partnership will help support the men and women of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) who participate in THF's tailored transition program, which combines one-on-one executive coaching and industry mentoring, three months of class instruction, and access to a nationwide professional network.
"Surefox is proud to be a dedicated sponsor and, to partner with The Honor Foundation," said Brian Sweigart, Chief Operating Officer, Surefox. "After getting to know THF in 2021, we are beyond impressed by the work they do to support our transitioning military veterans, specifically the Special Operations community. Their efforts to provide a meaningful transition platform to our veterans completely align with Surefox's goals and values. We are incredibly excited about the partnership between our organizations coming up in 2022!"
"We are thrilled to be working alongside Josh, Brian, and the entire team at Surefox North America – a phenomenal organization that supports our nation's veterans in a significant way," said THF CEO Matt Stevens. "It's an honor for The Honor Foundation to serve our Special Operations Forces in their transitions to civilian life and it's humbling that Surefox sees the value of that mission. We're grateful for their support and excited to grow our impact on the lives of transitioning Special Operators."
To learn more about how The Honor Foundation supports the men and women of the U.S. Special Operations Forces community in the career transition after active-duty service, visit honor.org for more information.
About The Honor Foundation:
The Honor Foundation (THF) is a career transition program for U.S. Special Operations Forces that effectively translates their elite military service to the private sector and helps create the next generation of corporate and community leaders. It achieves this through a three-month program which provides tailored executive education, one-on-one coaching, and access to a nationwide professional network. This program was built by the desire to serve others with honor for life, so that their next mission is always clear and continues to impact the world. Every step is dedicated to preparing these outstanding men and women to continue to realize their maximum potential during and after their service career. The Honor Foundation has 1,300+ graduates to date and has campuses in San Diego, CA; Virginia Beach, VA; Camp Lejeune, NC; Fort Bragg, NC; and a virtual campus (THFv). The Navy SEAL Foundation is a Founding Partner of The Honor Foundation.
About Surefox North America:
Surefox North America is a security consulting firm founded in 2016 by combat veterans who saw an industry-wide need for the planning, skills, and support veterans could provide. Our mission is to provide security solutions tailored to individual client needs with discretion, integrity, and professionalism. Our diverse team of professionals has built an inclusive community and culture that differentiates us from our competitors and has directly established Surefox's personnel retention rate as one of the highest in the security industry. Because of our tenured and skilled team, our clients receive the highest level of professionalism and attention they need to protect their most vulnerable assets.
For more information about this press release, please contact Kathy Leming, Sr. Director of Marketing & Communications at kathy@honor.org.
###
Media Contact
Kathy Leming, The Honor Foundation, +1 6617556984, kathy@honor.org
SOURCE The Honor Foundation