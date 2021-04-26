PEKIN, Ill., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation (iaedp™) announces a First Call for Proposals for its 2022 Symposium slated for March 24-27 in Orlando, Florida at the Omni Resort at ChampionsGate.
The iaedp™ Foundation is pursuing abstracts on inventive treatment modalities for the many phases of the journey for those with eating disorders -- from denial and resistance to treatment and ultimately recovery.
According to Bonnie Harken, Managing Director of the iaedp™ Foundation, iaedp™ seeks treatment providers from all disciplines to convert ongoing research, brain imaging and treatment updates into meaningful eating disorder treatment protocols.
"Our intention at iaedp™ is to provide training to as many professionals as possible in order to build and develop skills and knowledge about the treatment of eating disorders," says Harken. "The iaedp™ Foundation programs are designed by treatment professionals for treatment professionals working in therapeutic settings."
The iaedp™ Foundation asks that professionals include experiential or interactive components in their presentations. Preference is given to unique presentations offered for the first time.
More information about all aspects of the iaedp™ Symposium and the 2022 Call for Proposals can be found online.
About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.
The Presidents Council provides iaedp™ support and includes: Alsana; Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Eating Recovery Center; Laureate; The Meadows Ranch; The RenfrewCenters; Rogers Behavioral Health; Rosewood Center for Eating Disorders; Selah House; SunCloud Health; Timberline Knolls; Veritas Collaborative; and Walden Behavioral Care.
