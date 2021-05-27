PEKIN, Ill., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Chapter of the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) Foundation, recognized for its excellence in providing innovative education and high-level training standards to eating disorder treatment professionals, will join over 200 other organizations in over 45 countries and thousands of activists from around the world to commemorate World Eating Disorders Action Day on June 2, 2021 with presentation events accessible globally.
The full schedule and virtual availability of the iaedp International Chapter program can be found at https://membershare.iaedp.com/international-chapter-celebrates-world-eating-disorders-action-day-june-2-2021/.
As part of its awareness and recognition effort, the iaedp™ International Chapter will conduct multilingual and globally accessible presentations on May 31 and June 2 with the theme, "#EQUITY4EATINGDISORDERS."
iaedp™ International Chapter chairpersons will present the following events:
- Monday, May 31st: International Chapter President Rosanna Mauro de Maya, MS, CEDRD-S facilitates Round Table: "Factores Clave para la Recuperación de los TCA with Dra. Julieta Vélez-Belmonte, PsyD, Zuleika Morillo, MD, Aridia Vasquez, MD, Juana Poulisis, MD, FAED, Daniela Gomez, MD, FAED, CEDS and Gina Levy.
- Wednesday, June 2, 5pm: Dra. Julieta Vélez-Belmonte, PsyD, Chair of Mexico presents "Actividad de prevención" at Universidad Anáhuac de Puebla
- Wednesday, June 2: Heba Essawy, MD, CEDS, Chair of Egypt facilitates Round Table: "Uncovering the Challenges in Assessment, Diagnosis and Treatment of Eating Disorders in Egypt" – Cairo, Egypt
- Wednesday, June 2, 6:30 pm: Zuleika Morillo, MD and Aridia Vasquez, MD Co-Chairs of Dominican Republic present "Intervenciones terapéuticas en un caso de Anorexia Nerviosa"
- Wednesday, June 2: Elisaveta V. Pavlova, PhD, CEDS, Chair of Bulgaria presents a video recording "Coping with stress for distorted eating and eating disorders"
"It is with great pride that the International Chapter of iaedp™ will participate globally with other leading eating disorders activists from around the globe recognizing the importance of uniting on WEDOACT Day to spotlight unique perspectives, prevention, and treatment of eating disorders," says Blanche Williams, MS, iaedp™ Director of International Development.
The aim of the worldwide recognition program is to expand global awareness of eating disorders as genetically linked, treatable illnesses that can affect anyone. The global event illustrates the vital connections that lead to recovery of those who have suffered from eating disorders. Other special program features will include multiple social media platforms and many live events taking place all around the world.
About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.
The Presidents Council provides iaedp™ support and includes: Alsana; Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Eating Recovery Center; Laureate; The Meadows Ranch; The RenfrewCenters; Rogers Behavioral Health; Rosewood Center for Eating Disorders; Selah House; SunCloud Health; Timberline Knolls; Veritas Collaborative; and Walden Behavioral Care.
