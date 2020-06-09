ATLANTA, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intersect Group, a recruiting and staffing solutions provider headquartered in Atlanta, today announced the hire of Director of Business Analytics, Matt Beyer. Beyer joins the team as a subject matter expert and will focus on driving the company's Center of Excellence (CoE) strategy. Beyer's hire is the latest of a series of strategic moves, further positioning The Intersect Group for continued growth and differentiation in its core markets of Atlanta, Charlotte and Dallas.
Beyer, a senior-level information executive and entrepreneur, has been delivering successful enterprise data initiatives and business value for over 20 years. His areas of expertise span data warehousing, business intelligence, big data, information management, system integrations, analytics, master data management, data architecture, technology implementation and support.
"Matt's specialization, coupled with his entrepreneurial approach to business analytics, makes him a great match for The Intersect Group. Our performance-based culture is made possible by experts like Matt, and we look forward to continuing to differentiate The Intersect Group through the people we hire and the capabilities we offer," said The Intersect Group CEO, Edwin Miller. "As businesses across the country begin to reopen and the market rebounds, how we all use data will prove to be critically important. I have no doubt that Matt will drive incredible value for our business and for the clients and talented professionals who partner with us. We want to elevate our clients and talent by approaching staffing through informed data-driven decisions."
Enterprises of all sizes today rely on predictive and prescriptive analytics to solve their most complex problems and make more informed business decisions. The Intersect Group's CoE affords clients a competitive advantage by providing focus and expertise on business intelligence, analytics and a deep understanding of the function and process of data analysis. As Director of Business Analytics over The Intersect Group's CoE, Matt will drive continued innovation and expand upon this offering for clients.
About The Intersect Group's CoE
The Intersect Group has identified both a need and an area of opportunity at the intersection of business intelligence and staff augmentation. Unlike other staffing providers, The Intersect Group utilizes its CoE strategy to give clients access to:
- Expertise and insight
- Data and information to inform hiring needs and decisions
- Better qualified candidates through requirement gathering, consultation and analysis
- Market insights and dynamics, including supply, demand and pricing
- Targeted, proactive recruiting, including pre-screened, validated candidates
About The Intersect Group
Founded in 2006, The Intersect Group is part of the MSouth portfolio of investment companies and operates in Atlanta, Dallas and Charlotte. Specializing in the recruitment of IT and Finance & Accounting professionals, The Intersect Group provides clients with the means of finding the best talent on the market. For more information visit www.theintersectgroup.com.