WARRENDALE, Pa., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Alliance for Mobility Testing and Standardization (IAMTS) today announced the addition of three new member organizations: The IOTA Foundation, dSPACE GmbH and The Transtec Group. These new organization add to an international portfolio of members from Europe, Asia, and North America.
"We are very proud to welcome the IOTA Foundation, dSPACE and The Transtec Group into this dedicated consortium," said Peter Doty, secretariat for IAMTS. "Each of the organizations bring a fresh set of experience, expertise and perspective to IAMTS to further our work on autonomous vehicle testing."
The IOTA Foundation
The IOTA Foundation is a non-profit foundation developing next generation protocols for the connected world. As a global network of thinkers, tinkerers, leaders and doers, IOTA redesigns the way people and devices connect to share information and value, removing fees and enhancing trust.
"The future of mobility is autonomous, but for that to happen in a safe and inclusive way standardization of what L4 and L5 autonomy is needs to happen, and we need a way to certify vehicles to ensure they've been tested according to these standards. We at IOTA are excited to join IAMTS to become active contributors for shaping what these standards and certifications become, and enabling the autonomous future they will shape," said Mat Yarger, head of smart mobility at The IOTA Foundation.
dSPACE GmbH
dSPACE GmbH, a world leader in tools for developing electronic control units, provides end-to-end solutions for simulation and validation of autonomous driving. They offer an integrated development and test environment for all fields of application, supported by artificial intelligence. With over 1,800 employees worldwide, dSPACE is a sought-after partner in automotive, aerospace and industrial automation.
The Transtec Group
The Transtec Group is a pavement engineering firm that performs pavement design, pavement research, pavement testing, and Transtec develops new software and hardware for the pavement and transportation industry. Since 1993, Transtec has completed over 1,000 pavement projects on five continents. In advanced mobility, Transtec has worked with Colorado RoadX, Sidewalk Labs, many agencies in Texas, and Transtec is currently the pavement engineer for all specialty pavements at Florida Suntrax.
"The Transtec Group is excited about the opportunity to collaborate with this international group of experts on determining the best methods and tools for testing automated driving systems and vehicles," said Todd Henke, project manager for the Transtec Group.
IAMTS, is a global, membership-based alliance of organizations involved in the testing, standardization and certification of advanced mobility systems and services. The alliance works to develop and grow an international portfolio of smart mobility testbeds that meet the highest quality implementation and operational standards.
For more information about IAMTS, including membership, please visit: http://iamts.org or contact info@iamts.org.
SAE Industry Technologies Consortia (SAE ITC®) is an affiliate of SAE International. The SAE ITC team specializes in establishing and managing consortia by providing proven processes, tools and resources. SAE ITC enables public, private, academic and government organizations to connect and collaborate in neutral, pre-competitive forums thus empowering the setting and implementation of strategic business improvements in highly engineered industries globally. http://www.sae-itc.com
