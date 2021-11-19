ALANTA, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The JOBS Group and Valcourt Building Services have a rich history of safety, scalability and service. They're continuing that mission of an industry-wide standard by partnering with Sightline Services based in Atlanta, GA. Sightline has been a staple of exterior building maintenance in Georgia and Alabama since 2003, and now, this acquisition extends the reach of The JOBS Group/Valcourt further into the Southeast.
Sightline provides window cleaning, glass restoration, pressure washing and high-access work for commercial facilities. Above all else, the company values its customers. Sightline has worked tirelessly to build a strong base of clients and is committed to following the highest standards of conduct and service in the high-rise building maintenance industry.
Dan Wheelin, President of Sightline, expressed his excitement over the acquisition:
"The JOBS Group demonstrated a desire to expand its footprint and create a new standard of service in the industry. This acquisition means that Sightline attracted the right attention for our commitment to our customers and strong business relationships. We look forward to becoming part of the The JOBS Group family and expanding the services offered through their other partners, including Valcourt Building Services, within our area footprint."
Amber Corson, GM of Valcourt Building Services added, "Valcourt is thrilled to have the Sightline team join us in the Atlanta market. We have worked alongside each other for many years and we're excited to now be able to combine resources and knowledge to serve the market in even better ways."
Eric Crabb, CEO of The JOBS Group also noted, "Dan, Heather, Justin and the entire team at Sightline have built an exceptional business. We are very excited to add them to our organization and continue to add capabilities to our existing Valcourt team in the Georgia market."
About Sightline
Sightline is an expert exterior building services management company, serving Georgia and Alabama. Founded in 2003, Sightline prioritized service and quality of work across window cleaning, glass restoration, pressure washing, and high-access work. Visit https://www.sightlineservices.com to learn more about the company today.
About The JOBS Group
Founded in 1970 by LaRue Coleman, JOBS Group operates subsidiaries under the names "JOBS", "AMST", "April Building Services", "Exterior Diagnostic Services (EDS)", "HSG", "Scottie's," "Martin's Window Cleaning", "A1 Orange," and now "Sightline," specializing in high-rise façade maintenance (including window cleaning and waterproofing), architectural surface maintenance, elevator cab interior refurbishment, and other related property maintenance services. JOBS Group companies service the market-leading property management firms, building owners, and corporations as its clientele. For more information on The JOBS Group, visit https://www.jobs-amst.com.
About Valcourt Building Services
Valcourt was founded in 1986 by Mr. Jeffery Valcourt and has grown from a small window cleaning company serving the Washington, D.C. area into one of the largest exterior maintenance companies in the country. Valcourt has expanded to ten regional offices with numerous service lines, including window cleaning, waterproofing, SafeSite compliance, Valcourt Safety Systems, and ProXpress repairs. For more information about Valcourt a list of services provided, visit http://www.valcourt.net.
