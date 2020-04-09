WASHINGTON, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) is pleased to formally announce a partnership with the Journal of Drug Assessment (JDA), published by Taylor & Francis Group. JDA is now an Official Journal of NASP. As part of the agreement, JDA will offer discounts on its Article Processing Charge (APC) for NASP members, as well as NASP Annual Meeting & Expo attendees and poster presenters. In addition, NASP members will receive email notifications when new JDA articles are published, including those based on posters from the NASP Annual Meeting & Expo.
NASP and JDA began working together in 2018, when NASP agreed to publish its Annual Meeting & Expo poster abstracts as a supplement in JDA, allowing indexing of the abstracts on the United States National Library of Medicine/National Institutes of Health website PubMed.gov. This supplement will continue to be published as part of the affiliation, with 2020 marking the third year of publication.
"We are always exploring potential partnerships and synergies and seeking opportunities to enhance the benefits and value offered to NASP members. The partnership between NASP and JDA allows NASP members and the specialty pharmacy industry to showcase the clinical experience and expertise, patient care and product support services, and enhanced clinical and cost-effective outcomes that specialty pharmacy delivers each and every day. Elevating and promoting the practice of specialty pharmacy through education is one of NASP's foundational hallmarks. This agreement demonstrates NASP's commitment to academic literature and the value of complex research. We are absolutely thrilled to partner with such a prestigious and well-respected publication," said Sheila M. Arquette, RPH, Executive Director of NASP.
The Editor in Chief of JDA, Professor Dimitri Mikhailidis, MD, (Academic Head, Reader, and Honorary Consultant, Department of Clinical Biochemistry, Royal Free Hospital, University College London Medical School) states, "I welcome this new connection with NASP and the exciting opportunities this brings to the Journal, its authors, and our new partners at NASP. Well done to the teams on both sides that have made this affiliation possible."
Richard Brook, JDA Specialty Pharmacy Section Editor, stated, "Often times, research on specialty conditions are published in clinical journals specific to the conditions they treat. It has been a challenge to find a comprehensive place to publish findings about processes and programs affecting multiple specialty conditions. The agreement with NASP and JDA will help to fill that gap."
The agreement between NASP and the JDA became effective January 1, 2020.
About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)
NASP is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade organization and is the only non-profit national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. The mission of NASP is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing and promoting continuing professional education and certification of specialty pharmacists while advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services. NASP members include the nation's leading independent specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors and practicing pharmacists. With over 110 corporate and 2,000 individual members, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.
About Journal of Drug Assessment
The Journal of Drug Assessment (JDA) is an open-access, peer reviewed journal that publishes clinical research and reviews related to drug development and therapy. JDA is indexed both with PubMed Central, making its articles available through PubMed/MEDLINE, and the Directory of Open Access Journals. The journal's scope—combined with its unbiased and rigorous peer review process—makes certain that papers are accepted based on their scientific merit, and the rapid publication timeline allows for online publication within 6 to 8 weeks of submission. For more information on JDA, please visit tandfonline.com/ijda.
About Taylor & Francis Group
Taylor & Francis Group partners with researchers, scholarly societies, universities, and libraries worldwide to bring knowledge to life. As one of the world's leading publishers of scholarly journals, books, ebooks, and reference works, our content spans all areas of Humanities, Social Sciences, Behavioural Sciences, Science, Technology, and Medicine. From our network of offices in Oxford, New York, Philadelphia, Boca Raton, Boston, Melbourne, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, Stockholm, New Delhi, and Cape Town, Taylor & Francis staff provide local expertise and support to our editors, societies, and authors and tailored, efficient customer service to our library colleagues. For more information on Taylor & Francis, please visit taylorandfrancis.com.
CONTACT: info@naspnet.org