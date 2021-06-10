ATLANTA, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Junior League of Atlanta, Inc. (JLA) today announced its new President, Joy Dyess, and the 2021-2022 Board of Directors who will lead the League's 2,800 members during its 105th year of service in the Atlanta community. While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges for more than 15 months, the women of JLA have responded with resilience, forging new ways to continue to safely serve and meet the evolving needs of members and community partners. The 2021-2022 Board of Directors, led by Dyess, is stepping into leadership with a renewed focus on creating lasting impact through voluntarism, developing the potential of women and meeting the needs of our community through service, advocacy, training and leadership.

"This time of year always brings a sense of freshness and excitement as we transition into a new phase for The Junior League of Atlanta, Inc.," said Dyess, a dedicated member and JLA leader for 12 years. "This year is no different, despite all of the changes brought on by COVID-19. Our members and leaders have spent the last year learning, growing and serving alongside our community partners. As the world re-opens to 'new normals,' we are ready to safely engage with each other and serve our community with a renewed focus on our areas of impact: human trafficking, generational poverty and early childhood education."

JLA will continue service during its 105th year in adherence to COVID-19 guidelines to ensure all members, partners and donors can serve safely. We understand that our collective community brings varied levels of comfort around gathering, and we are prepared to be flexible in order to meet each member and partner wherever they may be in this process.

Joining Ms. Dyess, the 2021-2022 Board of Directors includes a diverse and talented set of civic leaders and professionals who will guide the organization over the next 12 months.

2021-2022 Board of Directors

President: Joy Dyess

President-elect: Cassandra Seibles

Vice President, Advocacy and Initiatives: Sarah Cadagin

Vice President, Community Impact: Katherine Lanham

Vice President, Fund Development: Summer Duperon

Vice President, Internal Operations: Laura Guerin

Vice President, Leadership and Development: Chaundra Luckett

Vice President, Marketing and Communications: Erin Cannaday

Vice President, Membership: Joanne Louis

Chair, Advisory Planning: Chris Brodnan

Chair, Nominating: Quiana Riche-Clark

Director, Impacts and Measurements: Maranie Brown

Director, Support Services: Sharon Klein

Parliamentarian: Cara Hergenroether

Recording Secretary: Olivia Watkins

Sustainer Representative to the Board: Alex Seblatnigg

Assistant to the President: Ryan O'Neill

For more information on JLA's 2021-2022 Board of Directors, visit http://www.jlatlanta.org/jla-board-of-directors-2021-2022/

About The Junior League of Atlanta, Inc.

During the 2020-2021 league year, JLA members volunteered for more than 50,000 hours with 46 local partners, virtually and in person, a value of $1.5 million to the metropolitan Atlanta community. The organization also hosted nearly 200 leadership virtual training events and virtual and in-person service opportunities for members, while providing $230,000 in direct cash contributions to Atlanta nonprofits. To learn more about The Junior League of Atlanta, Inc., visit jlatlanta.org.

Media Contacts:

Erin Cannaday

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

The Junior League of Atlanta, Inc.

marketing@jlatlanta.org

(727) 251-7650

Lee Redding

Director, PR & External Communications

The Junior League of Atlanta, Inc.

publicrelations@jlatlanta.org

(706) 537-6596

Media Contact

Lee Redding, The Junior League of Atlanta, Inc., +1 706-537-6596, leeredd4@gmail.com

 

