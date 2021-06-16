LEBANON, N.J., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teaming up with Vehicle Dynamics Institute (VDI), The K Street Group will provide advanced training to law enforcement and first responders, protection practitioners and security managers, and executive protection professionals. Beginning this summer, extending into the fall, the partnership will instruct three innovative, intensive, and interactive courses, unparalleled in the industry.
Course One: Modern Vehicle Ambush Survival Skills for Law Enforcement and First Responders:
The first course in its series is designed to provide lifesaving training in the tactics and techniques needed to overcome limitations imposed by the latest automotive technology. As law enforcement, public safety, and emergency response agencies retire their existing fleets and transition to newer vehicles equipped with advanced driver assistance systems, such as collision avoidance systems, automatic emergency breaking, and similar technology, it is imperative that officers, deputies, agents, and other first responder personnel understand the limitations these systems may create when confronted by an immediate threat of violence.
Moreover, as protest activity demanding a national reckoning on social and racial injustices persists around the country, the number of incidents in which demonstrators aggressively target law enforcement and response personnel inside of their vehicles is simultaneously on the rise. While technology is designed to reduce dangers that the average driver faces, it might instead put professionals in law enforcement, fire response, emergency medical service, and other public safety roles in positions of elevated risk.
The one-day, eight hour course is set for Wednesday, July 28th at VDI's training facility and K Street's Vehicular Training Academy Annex, Pocono Raceway situated in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Pocono Raceway, one of the premier motorsports complexes in the country, is conveniently located two hours from New York City and Philadelphia, and an even shorter distance from Central and Northern, New Jersey.
Vehicle Counterambush Instruction Overview:
- Overview of advanced driver assistance and digital control systems
- Recognizing and compensating for system activations and engagements
- The increased criticality of situational awareness
- Influencing and de-escalating volatile encounters
- Controlling the scene and the situation
- Vehicle dynamics and ambush survival choreography
- Case studies and lessons learned
Course Two: The Fundamentals of Estate Security for Protection Practitioners and Security Managers:
The second joint course entails two consecutive, 12 hour training days on Thursday, September 9th and Friday, September 10th at The K Street Group's K9 and Tactical Training Academy in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.
In today's tumultuous times, with high net worth and ultra-high net worth families, corporate executives, and other public figures transitioning residences from urban and suburban areas to more rural settings, the importance of understanding the fundamentals of planning, managing, and providing discrete, effective estate security has never been more necessary or in higher demands by clients.
This course seeks to guide individuals looking to develop and enhance knowledge and skill sets in the unique realm of estate security. Instruction conducted on the 300 acre country estate will highlight how to balance access control with convenience and minimize intrusiveness on the residents' lives, while efficiently and effectively detecting and interdicting unwanted attempts to gain access to the property. Further training for protection practitioners and security managers is rooted in medical and life safety emergency response.
Fundamentals of Estate Security Instruction Overview:
- Assessing risks and vulnerabilities
- Intrusion prevention and detection through environmental design
- Seamless integration of technology and human resources
- Managing command post and communications functions
- K9 protection operations and sustainment
- Interacting with media and paparazzi
- Dealing with unwanted approaches, deliberate intrusions, and forced entry
- "Secure in Place" plans, protocols, and procedures
- The advantages and disadvantages of static vs. mobile security
- Vehicle options for mobile patrol operations
- Mounted and dismounted patrol, search, and response protocols
- Rural medical response
Course Three: Leadership Principles for Executive Protection Professionals:
The duo's third and final course is delivered over five consecutive, nine hour training days from Monday, November 8th through Friday, November 12th at The K Street Group's K9 and Tactical Training Academy.
As the role of the Detail Leader, Agent-In-Charge, or Executive Protection Manager has continued to evolve, it is no longer sufficient to select the most experienced individual assigned to the detail to fulfill such leadership roles. In both the private and public sector, expectations are elevated for those in leadership positions. High expectations of these leaders stretch beyond the nuances of providing close protection to further include superior verbal and written communication skills, personnel management strategies, the efficient and effective integration of technology, and the legal considerations for providing protection, among a myriad of other critical leadership functions. Placing someone in this role without proper training, jeopardies not merely the individual, but quite possibly positions the entire detail for failure.
Given the highly refined, narrowly focused curriculum of this course, it is not intended for the novice; therefore, participation is limited to graduates of recognized private and public executive sector protection training courses who bring a minimum of 5 years of practical experience in either sector protection operations to engage in the program.
Leadership Principles for Executive Protection Professionals Instruction Overview:
- Myths and misconceptions of protective detail leadership
- Roles and responsibilities of the detail leader
- Transitioning from the person-on-the-ground to the person-in-the-lead
- Communication: the foundation for success
- Mental preparedness for protection leaders
- Overcoming the F.U.D. Factor (fear, uncertainty, and doubt)
- Building, navigating, and maintaining relationships with the principal, key stakeholders, vendors/contractors, and counterparts
- Setting and exceeding expectations
- Delegating authority vs. delegating responsibility
- The 90% Rule and the Leadership Perspective on:
-Threat, vulnerability, and risk assessments
-Protective intelligence and the reality of OSINT/SOSINT
-Pre-planning and coordination
- Focal Points for Operational Success:
-Facilitation, facilitation, facilitation
-The protective advance
-Secure transportation
-Hope for the best, plan for the worst
-Plans are useless, but planning is indispensable
- How and why great leaders NEVER do it alone
- Difficult conversations – why, when, and where to have them
To register for these highly desired courses and learn additional information regarding instruction fees, available lodging, and more, please explore K Street's website or contact Chief Operating Officer, Bob Aromando by telephone 908-200-7344 X312 or at baromando@kstreetassociates.org
