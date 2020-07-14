DORAL, Fla., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Landmark South held a topping out ceremony in Doral, Miami on Friday to recognize the final phase of its apartment development construction.
Targeting a Summer 2021 opening, this second and final phase will add 213 residential units to the existing 418 units which were constructed in 2017 and are currently leasing. The eight-story development will be adjacent to lifestyle and retail options in Doral, including Orange Theory Fitness and Aldi, as well as Bank of America and Banfield Pet Hospital.
Located at 6055 NW 105th Ct in Doral, FL, the project's contemporary living spaces will offer amenities to support a variety of tenants, including families. To ensure proper social distancing measures, property management has introduced new interim policies which will limit crowding of common spaces within the apartment development.
The second residential phase of The Landmark South is being developed by AECOM-Canyon Partners with Pacific Western Bank as lender, Lincoln Property Company Commercial as fee-developer, General Contractor Moss and Associates and architect Cohen Freedman Encinosa & Associates.
About AECOM-Canyon Partners
AECOM-Canyon Partners is a joint venture between AECOM Capital, the real estate investment management arm of global infrastructure firm AECOM, and Canyon Partners, LLC, a global alternative asset management firm with approximately $23 billion in assets under management. AECOM-Canyon Partners was established to develop large-scale, institutional quality commercial real estate projects in top U.S. markets. In addition to capital, AECOM-Canyon Partners provides best-in-class design, construction management and engineering expertise as well as credit support for its development partners. For more information, visit https://www.aecomcanyon.com/.
About Pacific Western Bank
Pacific Western Bank is a commercial bank with over $26 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with executive offices in Denver, Colorado. The Bank has 74 full-service branches primarily located in California, with one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. We offer national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses. Learn about Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.
About Lincoln Property Company
Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management.
Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader. For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit https://www.lincolnapts.com/about/client-services or visit https://www.lincolnapts.com/communities for apartment listings in your area.
Media Contacts:
AECOM Capital:
Brendan Ranson-Walsh
Vice President, Global Communications
213-996-2367
Brendan.Ranson-Walsh@aecom.com
Canyon Partners Real Estate:
Kris Cole
Prosek Partners
310-652-1411
pro-canyon@prosek.com
Pacific Western Bank:
Kristen D. Mboijana
SVP, Director of Marketing, Corporate Marketing
301-634-6905
kmboijana@pacwest.com
Lincoln Property Company:
Sheri Sandefur Killingsworth
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
214-740-3300
corporate@lpsi.com