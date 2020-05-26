FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine are excited to announce that experienced legal ethics lawyer, Juan Carlos Arias, Esq., will be joining the team as the newly appointed Managing Attorney for their Professional Regulation Department.
The Fort Lauderdale-based law firm has experienced exponential growth in recent years, having been featured on the INC 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list in both 2018 and 2019. They have opened a new office in Orlando and have been adding to their already impressive roster of attorneys. The addition of Arias will further support the growth.
"We are thrilled to welcome Juan Carlos to our team as he will provide invaluable expertise to our professional regulation and ethics clients," said Marc Anidjar, Co-founder & Senior Partner at The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine. "His deep knowledge from having worked at the State Attorney's Office and for The Florida Bar, gives him unparalleled perspective to his legal work," adds Glen B. Levine, Co-founder & Senior Partner at The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine.
As the Managing Attorney for their Professional Regulation Department, Arias is responsible for the practice areas of Florida Lawyer Regulation, Lawyer Ethics Consulting and Advertising, State Professional Licensing, Law Student Representation before the Florida Board of Bar Examiners, and Unlicensed Practice of Law.
Juan Carlos Arias, Esq., shared, "I am extremely excited to join the team of Anidjar & Levine and look forward to helping attorneys, law students, nurses and healthcare professionals across the State of Florida."
Juan Carlos became a commissioned officer in the United States Army in 1993 and upon graduating from law school served in the Judge Advocate General's Corps (JAGC). Juan Carlos' awards and decorations include the Airborne Parachutist Badge, the Air Assault Badge, the Army Service Ribbon, the Army Achievement Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal.
In 2002, Juan Carlos joined the State Attorney's Office for the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit in Broward County and prosecuted cases in the Misdemeanor Trial Unit, Domestic Violence Unit, the Felony Trial Unit, and the Economic Crimes Unit. He was recognized as Trial Convictor of Habitual Offenders in February and May 2004.
Juan Carlos became a bar counsel for The Florida Bar in December 2005. As bar counsel, he was one of six attorneys responsible for the investigation and prosecution of attorneys who violated the Rules of Professional Conduct in the counties of Broward and Palm Beach. He has handled over 95 disciplinary cases filed at the Florida Supreme Court level and has successfully argued before the Supreme Court of Florida.
Arias holds his Juris Doctor from Stetson College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Dickinson College. He is a member of The Florida Bar, the United States District Court of the Southern District of Florida, and the Association of Professional Responsibility Lawyers (APRL).
Arias currently resides in Fort Lauderdale. He is an active member of the community and has supported many nonprofit organizations, including, Legal Aid, Sheriff's Foundation of Broward County, Hispanic Unity of Florida, The American Legion, Take Stock In Children, The Pantry of Broward, Broward County Hispanic Bar Association, Prestige Club, Broward Mental Health Summit, and Helping Abused Neglected Disadvantaged Youth (HANDY).
Celebrated for both his community work and excellence in his field, Arias has been honored with several awards including the 2019 Miami VA Collaborator of the Year, 2019 Citizen of the Year by the Broward Sheriff's Office, Hispanic Leadership Recognition from Cleveland Clinic, Hispanic Heritage Award from the Broward County Hispanic Bar Association, and the Outstanding Hispanic Man of the Year from the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF ANIDJAR & LEVINE:
The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine brings years of experience successfully representing Florida clients in personal injury and criminal defense law. With offices in Fort Lauderdale, Naples, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach, and Orlando, their team consists of experienced lawyers, investigators, and medical/legal support experts to achieve the optimal results for their clients. Founded by Marc Anidjar and Glen B. Levine, the company stands by its mission to help those in their community and defend their rights. For more information, please visit www.anidjarlevine.com.
Contact:
Lais Pontes Greene
(954) 960-6083
240383@email4pr.com