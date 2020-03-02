RYE BROOK, N.Y., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) announced today three new appointments to its leadership team, Troy Dunmire, EVP, chief operating officer, Lynn Godfrey, EVP, chief marketing officer and Dale Nissenbaum, EVP, general counsel.
"I'm pleased to announce significant new leadership appointments at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), leaders who join our strong executive team to drive strategies for continued growth and impact as the largest global nonprofit focused on finding cures for blood cancers," said Louis J. DeGennaro, PhD, LLS president and CEO. "The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has helped millions impacted by cancer throughout our 70-year history, funding breakthrough research to advance lifesaving treatments and cures, and providing support and advocacy to patients and families. Importantly, our pioneering work in the blood cancers is now helping patients with other cancers and diseases."
LLS Leadership Announcements:
- Troy Dunmire, LLS Chief Operating Officer: Troy Dunmire, LLS Chief Operating Officer: Dunmire comes to LLS after more than 20 years at Gap Inc., having served in multiple roles and functions across Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic. In his most recent position as senior vice president of stores, his purview included oversight of 750 stores across the United States and Canada with revenue in excess of $2 billion. Throughout his career, he's developed and executed comprehensive business and operating strategies across staff, customers and stores, leading to top-line sales and gross margin improvements. Dunmire's dynamic experience equips him for his new role as COO, in which he will provide operations oversight and leadership for key LLS business units including Field Operations, Information Technology, Advancement, Corporate Development, Campaigns, Marketing and Communications.
- Lynn Godfrey, LLS Chief Marketing Officer: Godfrey comes to LLS after six years at Girl Scouts of the USA, where she served as chief brand marketing & communications officer. She began her tenure at Girl Scouts as chief strategy officer, where she was responsible for successfully developing and implementing its new three-year strategic plan. She has more than 20 years of experience in vision-driven innovation and success in delivering transformations across brand strategy, integrated digital marketing and multi-platform communications in diverse industries such as media, educational, nonprofit and youth and financial services. In her new role at LLS, Godfrey will oversee integrated marketing and communications functions, creative strategy, direct marketing and strategic planning for the LLS brand.
- Dale Nissenbaum, EVP, General Counsel: Nissenbaum brings to LLS more than 20 years of in-house and corporate legal experience. Since 2012, she served as General Counsel for Brunswick Group, LLC, a global communications firm, where she served as a business partner and strategic advisor to senior leadership on legal and business issues. Nissenbaum has extensive experience in advising boards, complex business transactions, critical contract negotiations, business strategy development and litigation. Nissenbaum will be responsible for legal strategy and compliance, and will support LLS's National Board of Directors in developing and maintaining best practices in governance policies and procedures.
About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: cure leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.
Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.
Contact: Andrea Greif
Vice President, Communications
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
(914) 821-8958