"We are beyond thrilled to offer our first-ever Nike Golf Camps in Memphis," says Westy McQueen of Nike Junior Golf Camps. "The City of Memphis and The Links at Whitehaven have amazing, junior-friendly facilities and their instruction staff love teaching juniors. We can't wait for summer."
Austin Chinn is a member of the PGA and has been the head of player development for the City of Memphis for 2 years. Austin was introduced to golf as a three-year-old by his father, and a lifelong passion consumed him. During the past year, Austin has launched a video series on his Instagram as a guide for golfers to break 100, 90, 80, and 70. Austin is also the proud recipient of the 2019 Richard Eller Growth of the Game Award.
The Links at Whitehaven is a 9-hole course that spans 2,460 yards. Built by Kevin Tucker, this facility opened in 2006 and transformed a private course into a city-owned track. Whitehaven also is the only city-owned course with a driving range. The course has been described as the best practice facility in Memphis, and has challenging features on each hole.
The Nike Junior Golf Camp, The Links at Whitehaven will run three (3) sessions of Full Day camp this summer. Each session is geared towards girls and boys of all ability levels, ages 7-17, and will feature hands-on, top-quality instruction each day. Camps run Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Camps include morning instruction, lunch, and afternoon course play with the staff.
Interested campers can visit Nike Junior Golf Camps or call 1-800-645-3226
