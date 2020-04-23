SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation announced today that due to continuing COVID-19 safety concerns, Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2020 will now take place as a virtual experience, occurring June 29 - July 2 on the US Central Time Zone. The full line-up of speakers and sessions has also been announced and can be viewed here. It showcases a program of 230 keynotes, conference session, tutorials and BoFs across topic tracks including Linux Systems, Embedded Linux, IoT, AI, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud App Development, OS Dependability, OS Databases, Diversity, and OS Leadership (Business, Community, OSPO).
The OSS + ELC North America 2020 Virtual Experience will provide participants with numerous interactive experiences including:
- 230 sessions with live speaker Q&A
- Attendee networking via 1:1 chat and group networking lounges across a range of topics
- An interactive sponsor & demo showcase with real time conversations with sponsors, virtual demos and downloadable resources
- Gamification with the ability to earn schwag and prizes
- Platform access for one year post-event
- And much more - all virtually, from anywhere
"Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference has always been the go-to event for the entire open source community," said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director at The Linux Foundation. "While we strongly believe in the power of face-to-face collaboration, we're excited to create an all new, virtual experience where important content can be shared by an incredible line-up of speakers and the open source community can collaborate together to continue to propel open source technologies and methodologies forward."
Registration for the virtual event has been reduced to just US$50. Registration is currently closed as integration with the virtual platform proceeds, and will reopen on May 5, 2020. Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount on all registration fees; contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a member discount code. Please visit our FAQ page for more information.
Members of the press who would like to request a media pass should contact Kristin O'Connell at koconnell@linuxfoundation.org.
Additional Resources
