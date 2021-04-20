GARLAND, Texas, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Living Company (TLC) announced today that 25-year furniture industry veteran Doug Townsend will join TLC's Executive Leadership Team in the newly created Chief Transformation Officer role. As CTO, Townsend will work with the company's leadership to define and execute TLC's long-term growth and profitability strategies, by deepening relationships with existing clients, evaluating new product segments, new industry verticals and new customer channels, and driving an M&A strategy. He will also be responsible for corporate communications and marketing.
Through its University Furnishings brand, TLC is the leading supplier of furniture, fixtures, and equipment to off-campus student housing and has experienced growth in hospitality as well as the burgeoning workforce housing and co-living sectors. Backed by Lee Equity Partners, TLC offers a comprehensive range of services, including design, sourcing, kitting, warehousing, delivery, installation, replacement, and rehabilitation.
According to President and CEO Paul Dougan, the addition of Townsend to TLC's executive team is a direct reflection of the confidence the company has in its continued growth and the future of the industry segments it serves.
"With more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in the furniture industry, Doug is a natural addition to our team. His previous tenures as COO, CFO, Division Head and President have prepared him exceptionally well for this critical role at a pivotal moment in our company's history," Dougan said.
Prior to joining TLC, Townsend served as Co-President of Home Meridian International, where he also held the roles of Divisional COO, CFO, and SVP of both US and Asia Operations. He has extensive experience in strategic planning, global supply chain operations, financial management, mergers and acquisitions and eCommerce.
"I am excited to be joining the leader in furniture solutions for off-campus student housing and an emerging leader in hospitality, co-living and workforce housing furniture," Townsend said. "Paul and his team have built an incredible company and I look forward to working closely with them to expand on an already impressive legacy of success."
About The Living Company
The Living Company ("TLC") is an industry-leading innovator, known not only for beautifully durable furniture but for its array of services, from design to delivery. Through collaborative concepting processes, dedicated factories, supply chain redundancy, turnkey customs management, and proprietary delivery systems, TLC offers a seamless experience, providing its clients with total peace of mind throughout the process. TLC is headquartered in the near-Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas, and serves a diverse customer base, including REITs, management companies, purchasing groups, developers, general contractors, designers, and individual owner-operators within the off-campus housing, workforce housing, co-living, and hospitality sectors.
Media Contact
Laurie Provin, The Living Company, +1 8652560480, lprovin@livingcompany.com
SOURCE The Living Company