TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today The Logic, founded in 2018 to provide in-depth reporting on the organizations, policies and people driving transformational change in Canada, announced that it has selected MEI Global, LLC (MEIG), a leader in helping publishers monetize their digital assets, to grow its third party business to business licensing partnerships, with an emphasis on global opportunities.
"The Logic seeks to spark important conversations that will help make Canada a better place to live and work," says David Skok, Founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief of The Logic. "Those conversations rely on our ability to reach readers wherever they are. MEIG's expertise and familiarity with licensing partners across the spectrum of use cases, from academic, legal, and financial aggregators to digital newsstands to EdTech, means we can help more readers connect more easily with the stories that will drive Canada's future."
For more than twenty years, MEIG has helped publishers in their efforts to grow distribution partnerships, recognizing that it can be challenging when in-house licensing personnel resources are limited. Chris Broekhoff, MEIG's President, says, "Nearly all the vendors we work with on behalf of our publisher clients are interested in expanding their global coverage, particularly when that coverage is of the quality, depth, and breadth found on TheLogic.co. The MEIG dealmaker team is excited for the opportunity to create long-term business partnerships for The Logic that will prove beneficial for all – first and foremost for readers with an interest in Canadian innovation."
Adds Broekhoff, "We're pleased The Logic selected MEIG for this critical role, and look forward to building the same long-term, lucrative relationships that we share with our existing publisher clients."
About MEI Global, LLC: MEIG provides a suite of services to help publishers monetize their digital assets. MEIG's expertise includes prospecting, negotiating, relationship management, and extensive knowledge of vendors and their needs, thanks to decades of industry experience within MEIG's dealmaker team. The company assists publishers with strategic decision making through a lens of revenue growth, brand extension and intellectual property protection. For additional information, please contact Vice President of Business Development Nancy Davis Kho at ndkho@marcinko.com.
About The Logic:
The Logic, founded in 2018, is Canada's preeminent business news publication, covering everything from crypto to cleantech. The Logic Briefing newsletter has become a daily must-read for decision makers and executives, and its award-winning investigative journalists have exposed everything from Facebook's discriminatory advertising policies (now reversed), to the price the government was expecting for selling off Canada's airports, to the controversial deals between Toronto and Google sister company Sidewalk Labs. For additional information, please contact COO Jenna Zuschlag Misener, jenna@thelogic.co, +1 416 927-0555.
