NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the devastating August 14th earthquake in Haiti the situation on the ground remains urgent. In addition to the death toll of 2,200, many hundreds of thousands of people have been made homeless and need necessities including food, water and shelter. To help with the relief effort, 3-time Grammy Award winning Haitian-born musician, producer and philanthropist Jerry Wonda and Youdy Sanon, Haitian American entrepreneur and CEO of global marketing agency Odagan, are hosting a special "Lot Koule" Art Exhibit featuring the works of renowned Haitian Artist Joseph Eddy Pierre on September 1st and 2nd at the Platinum Sound Gallery at 59 Franklin Street. Jerry Wonda Duplessis is also NYC Grammy Governor and Co-Chairman of the Producers and Engineer Wing.
An invitation-only VIP opening will take place with a red carpet at 5:30 pm and doors opening at 6 pm. The exhibit will be open to the public from 6:00 to 10:00 pm on September 2nd. The goal of the art exhibit is to sell 15 exquisite paintings by Pierre, with a percentage of all funds generated to be donated to on the ground Haitian relief organizations and to celebrate Haitian art and music culture. The organizations benefiting are BCDCHaiti.org and https://community2community.info, two 501C3 Haiti NGO's with a combined 35 years of missions and service to the people of Haiti. Can't attend but want to donate – here's a link to the Community2Community donation page.
Notes host Jerry Wonda, "Music in an art that paints melodic pictures, this exhibit brings together the visual representation of Haiti's talent."
Added co-host Youdy Sanon, "Art is embedded in the DNA of Haiti's people, this exhibit exudes the rawness of our innate talents."
Joseph Eddy Pierre is a Haitian artist born in 1972 in Cabaret, Haiti. Known as a contemporary abstract master, with a passion for colors and geometry, he developed a particular and easily recognizable style that has earned him worldwide recognition and acclaim. Joseph is very particular with his exhibits and Jerry Wonda and Youdy Sanon are proud that he has chosen New York's Platinum Sound Studio Gallery as the location for this new exhibit to benefit earthquake victims in their home country.
Recently, Joseph Eddy Pierre has been involved in a number of projects around Haiti, including gallery expositions of his paintings at Art Center, Kolektif 509 and La Galerie D'Art Nader. He collaborated with his fellow colleague Bault in painting a mural at the French Institute of Haiti, and his latest painted mural can be found at the art center of Quisqueya University. Joseph captivated the Miami art scene this past March 2021 with his exhibit 'Figures In Movement'.
After his studies at ENARTS, Joseph participated in training at the New York Student Art League. His first exposition was at the Center of Arts in Haiti. His paintings have allowed him to travel the world. Joseph Eddy Pierre has exhibited in New York, Boston, Chicago, Florida, Paris and Mexico. In Barcelona, he represented Haiti during an exposition organized by UNESCO.
About Beraca Community Development Corporation (BCDC)
Beraca Community Development Corporation (BCDC) was established in 2001 to be an extension Beraca Baptist Church with the purpose of reaching deeper into the community to serve their needs. BCDC's mission statement is Rebuilding Repairing and Restoring Lives and Communities. BCDC's accomplishes its mission in many ways by serving communities in the United States and in Haiti.
About Community2Community (C2C)
Community2Community (C2C) is a non-profit service organization in May 2010, to give the Haitian Diaspora and those with a heart for Haïti a platform to come together and share their expertise in a variety of areas – from education to medicine and from carpentry to communications – toward C2C's goal of establishing lasting change in Haïti, and ultimately, other communities by working with indigenous leadership on the ground.
