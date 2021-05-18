ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Maryland Bankers Association ("MBA") is pleased to announce today that it has appointed Anirban Basu as Chief Economist, effective immediately.
In this role, Dr. Basu will advise the MBA on all issues related to economic policy, providing analysis on economic conditions and potential impacts of public policy on economic activity and output. The timing of Dr. Basu joining the MBA is impactful given the significant economic shifts resulting from the pandemic and anticipated economic recovery.
Dr. Basu is Chairman & CEO of Sage Policy Group, Inc., an economic and policy consulting firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, which provides strategic analytical services to energy suppliers, law firms, medical systems, government agencies, and real estate developers, among others.
In 2014, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan appointed him Chair of the Maryland Economic Development Commission. He also serves as chairman of the Baltimore County Economic Advisory Committee and is the Chief Economist to Associated Builders and Contractors and Chief Economic Advisor to the Construction Financial Management Association. He serves or has served similar functions for Visit Baltimore, Maryland Realtors, and Marcum, LLC. Dr. Basu regularly lectures at Johns Hopkins University in Global Strategy and has also taught international economics, urban economics, micro- and macroeconomics at Hopkins.
"Anirban is an exceptional economist with a proven track record of success," said Ramon Looby, President and CEO of the Maryland Bankers Association. "We are excited to have him advising our team and look forward to the value that his insights will offer our members, their customers, and the regional economy."
Dr. Basu comes to the MBA as a well-known leader in Maryland with an accomplished background in economics. The Daily Record named him one of Maryland's 50 most influential people in both 2007 and 2016, respectively. In 2010, he was named one of the region's 20 most influential business leaders by the Baltimore Business Journal. He is currently on the boards of the University of Maryland School of Law, St. Mary's College, the University System of Maryland Foundation, the Center for Emerging Media, the Lyric Opera House and the Archdiocese of Baltimore School System.
"I am thrilled to be joining the MBA at this time," said Dr. Basu. "Throughout the pandemic, I have witnessed just how integral the MBA has been in helping its member banks navigate and overcome complex issues while continuing to support customers here in Maryland. I hope to further strengthen the MBA's efforts in my capacity as its Chief Economist."
About the Maryland Bankers Association
Founded in 1896, MBA represents community, regional and large nationwide banks and thrifts of all sizes and charter types with more than 1,400 branches across the State. Maryland banks employ about 28,000 professionals who dedicate on average 100 hours of community service annually. MBA serves member banks as a legislative and regulatory advocate at all levels of government, as the public relations voice for the industry, as a provider of professional education to members and a promoter of financial education to the community. The MBA will celebrate its 125th Anniversary in 2021.
