COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Matriots, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to electing more women to office in Ohio, has tapped Emily Quick Schriver as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The appointment marks the launch of the next phase of the organization's continued growth and strongly positions The Matriots political action committee (PAC) in the 2022 Midterm Election. Founded as a state PAC in 2017, The Matriots is committed to Ohio women candidates who will support an economy in which women can thrive and prosper.
"We envision a future where at least 50% of all public offices in Ohio are held by women," said Myrita Craig, chair of The Matriots PAC Board of Directors. "That vision requires a bold leader — and Emily is just that. Experienced attorney, public speaker, activist, wife and mother of three girls who fuel her personal mission to make the world a more equitable place, she is the perfect person to guide us as we grow and expand."
Schriver brings a wealth of experience to the CEO position, most recently having served as Assistant Vice President and Senior Associate General Counsel at The Ohio State University (OSU). A 2005 graduate of The Ohio State University, she attended law school at Northwestern University, where she was selected for internships with then U.S. Senator Barack Obama and the Hon. Wayne Andersen (N.D. Illinois).
Earning her law degree in 2008, Schriver then served as a law clerk to the Hon. Richard C. Tallman, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in Seattle, Washington. A stint at Hogan Lovells US LLP Washington, D.C. followed, in which she represented universities, corporations, and non-profits on matters related to procurement agreements, compliance, and litigation. Throughout her career, Schriver has been a dedicated advocate for diversity and inclusion activities. She resides in northwest Columbus with her husband, John Schriver, a former US Army JAG officer who now serves as senior associate general counsel at OSU, and their three daughters.
"I am honored and excited to step into this leadership role for The Matriots. We have all seen how impactful government is on the daily lives of Ohioans, and we know women's voices are necessary to ensure fair, equitable, and just policies across our state," said Schriver.
The Matriots, currently ranked as one of Ohio's most well-funded PACs, has supported Ohio women candidates in 248 primary and general races since its first endorsements in 2018, with a win rate of 59 percent. Since those first endorsements, 96 Matriots have been elected to office. Today, a higher percentage of women serve in the Ohio General Assembly than at any time in history.
For more information, visit https://matriotsohio.com/
