DALLAS, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Medicus Firm announced two executive leadership promotions, effective as of February 17th, 2021. Nathan Miller will serve as Chief Executive Officer and Jacob Simon as Chief Operating Officer.
Nathan Miller joined The Medicus Firm in 2008 and is an integral part of the company's growth and success. Since 2003, Nathan focused on recruiting physicians into hospital and private practice settings. He has diverse experience and previously served as a Senior Recruiter for two national search firms in Dallas. A celebrated leader, he received honors such as Recruiter of the Year, Division of the Year, and The Medicus Firm's Core Values Award for 'Commitment.' Prior to CEO, Nathan served as the Executive Vice President of Recruitment for The Medicus Firm.
"I feel so fortunate for the opportunity to serve The Medicus Firm in this capacity," says Miller. "My objective as CEO is all about displaying Trust and Commitment for one another and for TMF as a whole. It is about having Optimism for the future of TMF and a focus on Continuous Improvement through an open-door policy with all of our leaders." Miller continues, "The words of encouragement and support that Jacob and I received have been incredible. I look forward to leading this amazingly talented and dedicated team at The Medicus Firm."
Jacob Simon joined The Medicus Firm in 2014. Before being named COO of The Medicus Firm, he served as Executive Vice President of Business Development. In addition to his extensive background in the industry, Jacob's experience allows him to work closely with leadership as well as the internal staff to evaluate and provide consultation and insight beneficial for strategic planning and recruitment strategies.
"It is an honor to continue to work with such an incredible group of people and serve them in this role," says Simon. "As always, our focus will be on our People - their well-being and their success. By doing so, it will enable us to pursue our mission of continuing to provide excellent service to our clients through our performance, transparency, and dedication to those partnerships."
About The Medicus Firm
Since 2001, The Medicus Firm has been committed to be the physician and advanced practice provider recruitment firm of choice for hospitals, physician groups and healthcare employers nationwide. TMF offers its clients industry-leading models of candidate sourcing, strategic process improvement and physician staffing management. The Medicus Firm is an MGMA Executive Partner, an ASPR Strategic Corporate Partner and is part of the M3 USA group of companies.
