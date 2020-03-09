TEWKSBURY, Mass., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The MFA Companies® is pleased to announce that Alder Partners LLC, a growing independent franchisee of Planet Fitness, recently completed the acquisition of PollyDot, Inc. MFA represented Alder Partners in the acquisition process and provided consulting and buy-side advisory services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Alder Partners has experienced significant growth in recent years, and with its PollyDot acquisition, now has 32 Planet Fitness clubs open or in presale in the U.S. Planet Fitness was recently named one of the fastest-growing franchises in the U.S. by 24/7 Wall Street.
MFA's Transaction Advisory Practice provides a full-spectrum of advisory services to family-owned and closely-held businesses on both the buy-side and sell-side. The Firm has previously provided M&A advisory services to a number of Planet Fitness franchisees, including Southfit Holdings, Anchor Fitness and New England Fitness, among others.
Stanley DeMartinis, Jr., Managing Partner at Alder Partners, said of the transaction process, "MFA was a valued strategic partner from start to finish. We appreciated their sound guidance and the way they were able to tackle the subtle nuances of the transaction."
"Anytime we can help a customer fulfill their ambitions, we're privileged to partake," said Will Andronico, Lead Partner, Transaction Advisory at MFA. "It was an honor to support Alder through this transaction, and we congratulate them on continued success within the rapidly-growing Planet Fitness space."
About The MFA Companies®
The MFA Companies is a national business consulting and financial advisory firm serving high-growth, entrepreneurial organizations and individuals. We offer distinct and impactful solutions that separate conventionally-run businesses from forward-looking, strategic enterprises. Our Firm has deep roots in the financial services industry and employs over 180 business and financial professionals. Our primary focus is supporting and growing the financial vitality of our customers and their businesses. Visit www.themfacompanies.com to learn more.
