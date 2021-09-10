MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show is back - live and in person - bigger and better than ever before. As we have spent a lot of time in our homes recently, we have come to love and appreciate just what our personal living space means to us, sharpening our desire to make it look and function better. Whether it's the latest furnishings, inspirational decor, flooring, security, solar energy solutions, garden and landscaping ideas -- anything to do with achieving the home of your dreams, you'll find a way at the Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show. Featured designers, innovative products, helpful services, fascinating new inventions, information and instruction ... it's all here.
To say that the Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show is bigger this year is no empty boast. With a move to our new location, at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center in Tamiami Park (10901 SW 24th St, Miami, FL 33165), we now have the room to expand and add significantly to our floor space.
Join us on Friday evening and all-day Saturday and Sunday, October 1st - 3rd, 2021.
Our featured guest will be South Florida's own award-winning, celebrity designer, Alena Capra, host of WPLG Local 10's "SoFlo Home Project". As a graduate of the University of Miami, and the Metropolitan Institute of Design, Alena is a residential interior designer, as well as a Certified Master Kitchen & Bath Designer (CMKBD). She has put her creative stamp on projects around South Florida, as well as in New York, California, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Minnesota. Her broadcasting skills have been featured on WPLG as well as Lifetime TV, History Channel, A&E and HGTV.
Also attending on Saturday, October 2 at 1pm will be prolific South Florida artist Alexander Mijares, whose work has been in high demand by notables such as Pitbull, Justin Bieber, Tori Kelly, Pharrell and Alejandro Sanz.
This destination home show is filled with entertaining opportunities for the entire family. Miami Mom Collective presents Family Fun Day on Sunday, October 3rd featuring special character visits, face painting, special giveaways, and more.
"Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show is a showcase of what is best in the design, building and renovating space around South Florida and beyond," says Adam Kayce, President of the Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show. "Add to that, the cream of international products and services, as well as cutting-edge home designs; we provide a full-service source for enhancing and beautifying your home and your life."
South Florida renters and homeowners are understandably excited to once again be able to attend the most trusted expo dedicated to improving their home. Experience thousands of products offered by hundreds of exhibitors. Feel the inspiration, learn from experts who practice what they know best, get quotes for what you need. The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show, at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center in Tamiami Park, Friday October 1st to Sunday, October 3rd, 2021. Learn more at https://homeshows.net/show-dates-miami/.
About the Home Design and Remodeling Show: For more than 40 years, Home Show Management Corp. has been bringing together industry-leading professionals from the entire spectrum of home renovation products and services in South Florida. With home renovation shows in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach every year, the Home Show always features the latest trends and brands in the home improvement industry. Due to its regular interactions with the local market, Home Show Management Corp has established strong relationships with many of the best companies in the area to allow home improvement events to consistently meet impressive standards in terms of quality and size. Learn more at https://homeshows.net/.
Media Contact
Adam Kayce, The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show, 305-667-9299, info@homeshows.net
SOURCE The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show