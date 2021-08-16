SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Millennium Group today announced its formation of Evoke Real Estate and partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The partnership will ensure that Evoke Real Estate, a firm combining industry expertise with leading-edge marketing strategies, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Evoke Real Estate was inspired by the revolutionary vision of founders and Bay Area natives Courtney Ott and James Nead. Ott and Nead are proven leaders in the local real estate market, earning their place in the Top Agent Network. Representing homes in San Francisco, Marin County, Sonoma, and Napa, Ott and Nead lean on their market knowledge and proven, forward-thinking methods to provide full-service care to their clients.
Partnering with Side will ensure Evoke Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Evoke Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Evoke Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"We've long been committed to offering our clients cutting-edge strategies and exceptional care," said Ott. "We want to keep raising the bar and lifting the industry." Nead added, "We're confident that by partnering with Side, we can utilize their technology to deliver seamless real estate experiences and elevate the level of client service we provide."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
Evoke Real Estate is reimagining the Bay Area real estate experience while setting new standards of excellence with its innovative, streamlined approach and full-service care. From Marin County to San Francisco and Sonoma to Napa, the team at Evoke Real Estate forges seamless real estate experiences based on transparency, creativity, and attentiveness. For more information, visit http://www.evokere.com.
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
