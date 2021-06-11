MINNEAPOLIS, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Share the Mic Minnesota is proud to partner with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in launching a unique social media campaign to encourage diversity, equity, and inclusion on Minnesota's public lands and waters.
The #MyMNOutdoorAdventure campaign encourages Minnesotans from diverse backgrounds (different races, religions, ethnicities, economic backgrounds, geographic origins, genders, sexualities, and beliefs) to share their stories about fishing, hunting, birdwatching, hiking, camping, biking, and other outdoor activities. The DNR will then feature those stories on its website and social media channels.
#MyMNOutdoorAdventure strives to increase participation in outdoor recreation opportunities to advance equity, diversity, and inclusivity and to unite Minnesota's outdoor recreation community.
"Diversity, equity, and inclusion are priorities for the DNR. Amplifying diverse perspectives is an important part of our efforts," said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. "These shared stories will increase the visibility of diverse voices and experiences in the outdoors."
Stewardship and conservation of Minnesota's outdoor recreation resources belongs to everyone.
"We know that representation is important and impactful because it affects how people of color view themselves and how others view them," said Jasmine Brett Stringer, founder of Share the Mic Minnesota. "Positive representation of minority groups helps diminish prejudices and biases and it plants seeds of what's possible to people of color. Minnesota's outdoor recreational spaces make Minnesota more livable for all people. The #MyMNOutdoorAdventure campaign will do that, by highlighting diverse voices and connecting people with Minnesota's beautiful outdoors."
Minnesotans of diverse backgrounds are encouraged to participate in the #MyMNOutdoorAdventure campaign. To upload an outdoor story and a photo, go to the DNR website and follow the instructions on the page.
About the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources works to integrate and sustain the interdependent values of a healthy environment, a sustainable economy, and livable communities. The DNR protects the state's natural heritage by conserving the diversity of natural lands, waters, and fish and wildlife that provide the foundation for Minnesota's recreational and natural resource-based economy. The DNR also provides access to enrich public outdoor recreational opportunities, such as hunting, fishing, wildlife-watching, camping, skiing, hiking, biking, motorized recreation, and conservation education through a state outdoor recreation system that includes parks, trails, wildlife management areas, scientific and natural areas, water trails, and other facilities.
About Share the Mic MN
#SHARETHEMICMN was established in 2020 to give Black and Brown women in Minnesota an opportunity to share their voices and partner with other women to educate and inform. Since its founding, #SHARETHEMICMN has amplified the work, lives and stories of marginalized communities by expanding the reach of their voices through connection and engagement with new audiences. The goal is that these new conversations and relationships develop into a deeper understanding that will be impactful in tackling and overcoming unconscious biases, racial injustices and racial inequities. Through storytelling, relationship development, programming and collaborations #SHARETHEMICMN strives to help make Minnesota a more inclusive and equitable state.
