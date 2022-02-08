MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition started off the new year by announcing several new members to their leadership structure including a new executive director and two new board members. With these new roles, the Coalition is excited to bring new levels of expertise and innovative ideas to the organization aligned with its mission to provide support, research, education, and advocacy for the MSA community.
Meet The MSA Coalition's New Executive Director, Joe Lindahl, MA, CAE
In early January, Joe Lindahl, MA, CAE began his role as the new Executive Director of The MSA Coalition. In this role, Lindahl will lead the Coalition's professional team and work with the Board of Directors to support their mission of improving the quality of life and building hope for people affected by MSA. Lindahl will provide strategic and operational oversight for The MSA Coalition's programs and services, such as educational programming, patient support services, advocacy, public relations, fundraising, and research.
"The MSA Coalition welcomes Joe Lindahl as our new Executive Director," shares Cyndi Roemer, Chair of The MSA Coalition Board of Directors. "Joe brings a wealth of experience along with compassion and enthusiasm. We are delighted that he is joining our team. I am confident Joe will be an asset to our organization and ultimately, the MSA community we serve. I look forward to working with him."
Lindahl comes from an extensive association management background and previously served as Executive Director at the Association Management Center where he led the International Transplant Nurses Society and the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine for nearly three years. He also served in leadership roles with the National Association of Neonatal Nurses, the American Staffing Association, and the Association of Child Life Professionals. Active in the association and nonprofit community, Lindahl has volunteered in a variety of volunteer capacities with the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) and is currently a member of the Small Staff Advisory Committee. Joe received the Association Forum 2018 Forty Under 40 Award, participated in the ASAE NextGen 2017 Summit, and earned his Certified Association Executive (CAE) certification in 2018.
"It is a privilege to join the MSA Coalition team in support of such an important and critical mission. I am truly excited to collaborate with leadership, volunteers, and the entire MSA community as we move towards continuing and advancing the Coalition's work."
Esteemed Neurologist and MSA Researcher Gregor K. Wenning, MD, PhD, Joins The MSA Coalition Board of Directors
The MSA Coalition Board and Community Members are thrilled to announce that esteemed neurologist and MSA researcher Gregor K. Wenning, MD, PhD, has joined its Board of Directors. Professor Wenning had previously served on The MSA Coalition's Scientific Advisory Board from 2013 to 2021, culminating his service with a two-year term as Chairman.
Outside of his work with the Coalition, Prof. Wenning is the director of the Dysautonomia Center and chair of the Division for Clinical Neurobiology at Innsbruck Medical University. Following medical studies as scholar of the German National Scholarship Foundation, he generated the first MSA mouse model during his PhD studies at the University of London, which has gained international attention.
As Co-Founding Director and Coordinator of the European MSA Study Group, Prof. Wenning leads a consortium of 28 MSA centers in Europe and Israel with the goal of driving forward accurate diagnostic markers and translational therapy research.
As chair of the Movement Disorder Society Taskforce on the Diagnosis of Multiple System Atrophy, Prof. Wenning is currently leading efforts to revise the consensus criteria on the diagnosis of MSA in order to affect earlier and more accurate diagnosis of MSA which will greatly expedite clinical trials for this devastating disease.
Combining clinical and basic research, Prof. Wenning's goal is to find a cure for people affected by Multiple System Atrophy. With over 300 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters published on MSA, Prof. Wenning's impact on the field of MSA research is unparalleled, and the organization will benefit strongly from his support on the Board of Directors.
Millennial Caregiving Expert and Professional Speaker Adrienne Glusman Joins The MSA Coalition Board of Directors
Adrienne Glusman is a professional speaker, ambassador, and advocate on the topic of Millennial Caregiving and is now a member of The MSA Coalition Board of Directors. Adrienne's speaking engagements focus on sharing her story and journey as an only-child caregiver to her mom, Hetty, who passed away in 2020 after living with Multiple System Atrophy since 2010.
Adrienne's story as Hetty's caregiver was featured in a Wall Street Journal article, 'The Call To Care for Aging Parents Comes Sooner Now.' Her story has also been featured in Health magazine, Toronto Sun and Vox.com to name a few.
In addition to keynoting national conferences for Leading Age, National Church Residences, and The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition, Adrienne has also been involved with various caregiving campaigns including serving as a caregiver ambassador for EMD Serono's Embracing Carers, Leading Age's 'Carry the Convo' and The Scan Foundation's 'Do You Give a Care.'
You can follow her on Instagram and Facebook @younglifeinterrupted, or subscribe to her podcast, Young Life Interrupted, where she is lending a voice to her journey so other young caregivers can feel seen, heard and supported.
Her inspirational work and experience as a caregiver will be a valued asset to The MSA Coalition Board and its community of care partners.
"On behalf of The MSA Coalition Board of Directors, we welcome these passionate advocates to our team. Dr. Wenning is a leader in advancing MSA research, and Adrienne has significant experience in providing patient and family support. Their energy and expertise will help the Coalition to fulfill our mission," shares Cyndi Roemer, Chair of The MSA Coalition. "I am thrilled they will be serving on our Board."
Find out more about multiple system atrophy and the MSA Coalition at http://www.multiplesystematrophy.org.
