The National African American Insurance Association's New York chapter is hosting a virtual career fair for professionals who are looking to make a career change to or within the insurance industry. This event, while targeting the Black Community, is inclusive and all are welcome to participate. This event will take place on the 26th of April, 2022, and is free to attend.
NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NAAIA New York Spring 2022 Virtual Career Fair is taking place on April 26, 2022, with vFairs as the virtual event technology provider. This event is aimed at insurance professionals, college students, and anyone interested in working within the insurance industry. The organization aims to connect the openings within the NY marketplace with professionals in the industry or those interested in switching to a career in insurance. Anyone interested can visit the event landing page and sign up.
NAAIA New York is the only all-encompassing African-American insurance organization in New York. They are leveraging this career fair to help reduce the talent gap and provide a meaningful solution for the war on talent within the current market. There is a lack of diversity in the insurance industry, and NAAIA aims to promote diverse hiring.
NAAIA New York aims to change the conversation around the Great Resignation by helping talented individuals find employers they can align with, and jobs that help them feel fulfilled long-term. The opportunity is open for people who are not in the industry as well, and are looking to switch career paths. The hosts have enabled one-on-one conversations between employers and job seekers to make the whole process easier. The vFairs platform has been instrumental in this regard.
Denise Campbell, President of NAAIA New York, invited both exhibitors and attendees to this event, and said, "Don't miss this chance to see what the Insurance Industry has to offer as well as an opportunity to network and build your brand."
Muhammad Younas, CEO & Founder at vFairs, stated, "It's good to see organizations realizing the impact of the Great Resignation and align their strategies accordingly. vFairs is a very useful tool in this regard, and can help both employers and job seekers find synchronicity."
The NAAIA New York Spring 2022 Virtual Career Fair will take place on the 26th of April, 2022, and is free for attndees. Exhibitors can discuss their plans with the organization as well. Anyone interested in attending can register and do so.
About NAAIA New York
The New York Chapter of the National African American Insurance Association includes executives, agents, brokers, attorneys, claims & risk professionals, underwriters, and others in insurance-related fields who either work or live in New York.
About vFairs
vFairs is a virtual & hybrid events platform that helps organizations reach global audiences. We help organizations of all sizes host amazing online conferences, trade shows, job fairs & more. The platform offers an intuitive virtual experience along with interactive features such as audio/video chat, excellent scalability, and several customization options.
Media Contact
Brianne Snell, vFairs, 519-215-3854, brianne@vfairs.com
Denise Campbell, NAAIA New York Chapter, (201)927-9872, Denise.campbell@marsh.com
SOURCE vFairs