NAPA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition today announced that leading philanthropic executive, Shawn Casey-White, has been appointed as the coalition's new Executive Director. Casey-White most recently served as Senior Vice President of the American Heart Association and replaces retiring Executive Director, Philip Sales, who has been the driving force behind the Vine Trail since the beginning.
"We are thrilled to have someone with Shawn Casey-White's caliber join our team," said Chuck McMinn, Founder and Board President of The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition. "Philip Sales has done a stellar job building our incredible trail system and Shawn is the perfect leader to take over and complete our vision of a trail from end to end in Napa and Solano County."
As Executive Director, Casey-White is responsible for supervising and controlling day-to-day affairs of the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition, as well as the activities of the staff. She is responsible for the Vine Trail Coalition's programs and the execution of its mission, including fiscal management, fundraising, organization, strategy, and operations.
"Shawn will bring her substantial experience of working for a national nonprofit to the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition," said retiring Executive Director, Philip Sales. "Her proven ability to create innovative funding strategies will be a huge advantage as we look forward to pushing this project over the finish line. She will have the opportunity to work with and leverage the goodwill of the community and the representatives from the twenty-eight diverse organizations that comprise the Napa Valley Vine Trail board. I look forward to witnessing new growth under her leadership."
Casey-White has an impressive track record in fast-paced and dynamic healthcare, public health, and philanthropic pursuits. She spent twenty-six years in various roles for the American Heart Association, most recently as the Senior Vice President of Field Development and Operations for the Association, where she spent five years building power partnerships and tripling philanthropic investment in Los Angeles to address the social influences on health equity. She recruited a new board of directors and executive leadership that better reflected the community and industry to achieve policy and systems wins. She also collaborated to launch the Los Angeles community-based Social Impact Fund, National Teaching Garden Network, NFL Play 60 community pilot, Produce RX, and the Tele-Health Social Support Circles.
Casey-White and her husband have returned to their roots in Napa to be closer to family and close friends. Her great grandfather moved to St. Helena in 1915 and various family members have made the valley home ever since.
She says, "I really wanted to make the Napa community my home again and invest my resources in this unique valley. The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition allows me to do just that. I can be a part of something special for our local community, while applying my experience to further grow the amazing opportunities of the Vine Trail."
About The Napa Valley Vine Trail
The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition is a grassroots nonprofit with a vision to build a walking/biking trail system to connect the entire Napa Valley - physically, artistically, and culturally. The coalition works to design, fund, construct, and maintain, 47 safe and scenic miles of level, paved, family-friendly, dog- friendly, free-access Class I trail, stretching from the Vallejo Ferry to Calistoga. More information on the Napa Valley Vine Trail can be found at vinetrail.org or on Facebook, Instagram @NVVineTrail.
