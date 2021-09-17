MARIN, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alamere Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate brokerage that works exclusively with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Alamere Real Estate, intent on creating an industry that works for today's — and tomorrow's — real estate clients, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Alamere Real Estate was founded by top producers Karin Narodny and Alex Narodny. Formerly of the Narodny Team, Karin Narodny has been a fixture of Marin County real estate for decades, while Alex Narodny entered the industry in 2013. Assisting buyers, sellers, and investors, they have sold an average of 40 homes every year, earned more than 130 five-star reviews, and won numerous awards. Part of Alamere's unique offering is that its agents donate a portion of each commission to a local nonprofit.
Partnering with Side will ensure Alamere Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Alamere Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Alamere Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"We wanted our company to be able to evolve as quickly as the market," said Karin Narodny. "Side's innovative platform, from marketing and tech to administrative and legal support, enables us to offer our clients a streamlined, modern experience." Alex Narodny added, "At Alamere, we'll have more time to focus on building lasting relationships and serving Marin, the community we love."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Alamere Real Estate
Creativity and care lie at the center of Alamere Real Estate. The team uses only the most modern tools so its buyers and sellers can navigate today's challenging marketplace with ease. Alamere keeps clients well-informed and confident at every step of the journey, offering them thoughtful collaboration, evolutionary thinking, and trustworthy guidance. Alamere Real Estate serves Marin County, including Mill Valley, Corte Madera, Larkspur, San Anselmo, and San Rafael. To learn more, visit AlamereRealEstate.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side