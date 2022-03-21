WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage professionals and home buyers since 1973, is expecting an informative and engaging 2022 Legislative and Regulatory Conference (LRC). The Washington, DC event is a critical component of the organization's robust 2022 agenda.
Taking place at the Washington D. C's Westin Hotel, NAMB's LRC conference is scheduled for April 30th through May 3rd, 2022. For registration information, please use this link.
"For decades, NAMB has championed legislative initiatives on behalf of consumers and the entire mortgage industry," said Linda McCoy, NAMB Board President. "Over the past many years NAMB and its executive board have built deep relationships with congressional leaders to work collectively towards positive change on many topics that impact our marketplace including the removal of damaging trigger leads, along with several additional matters. Our speaking program highlights several top decision makers including Federal Housing Finance Agency Acting Director Sandra Thompson, who we are honored to host. We are excited to organize this important conference in the heart of Washington, D.C and are pleased to offer our attendees a robust agenda so we may all learn and grow together."
Included in NAMB's LRC agenda:
- Opening session featuring Federal Housing Finance Agency Acting Director Sandra Thompson
- Panel Discussion with a focus on Appraisals, Valuation Bias and Racial and Ethnic Valuation Gaps
- A Discussion on Equitable Housing with Freddie Mac featuring Tamela Thurman, Equitable Housing Director, and Angie Wilen, Equitable Housing Senior Director
- Guest speaker John Bell III, Deputy Director of Loan Guarantee with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Lobby Day training on current issues
- Much more!
